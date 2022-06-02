Thursday News

NEWS: THUR JUNE 2nd

Firefighters across the Triad hope to take different steps in their approach to get qualified individuals to apply to fill dozens of open firefighter positions. The shortage of applicants has increased in recent years with the most significant increase being felt in the last year. Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo told Winston-Salem city council members on Tuesday that he cannot pinpoint the exact reason for the decrease. He did explain that Winston-Salem applications have decreased about 10 percent each year for the past five to six years. However, the most recent application pool was down by 35 percent. To help entice individuals, Winston-Salem has expanded their distance on how close you must be to apply. In the past, you had to live in a county that bordered Forsyth County. Now, you only have to live within 60 miles of downtown Winston-Salem. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/winston-salem-dealing-with-firefighter-staffing-shortages/

The Census Bureau has released 2021 population estimates for municipalities. Here’s what the new data tell us about how North Carolina’s cities and towns have changed since the 2020 Census. Winston-Salem’s population estimate passed a milestone at 250,320, an increase of 0.4% since the 2020 Census. Of the state’s 551 municipalities, 337 or 61% had population gains. The fastest-growing municipalities were in the Triangle and Brunswick. Wendell (18.1%) and Zebulon (15.3%), both in Wake County, were the two fastest-growing municipalities in the state. The next four fastest-growing municipalities—Navassa (11.2%), Leland (10.9%), Northwest (10.1%), and Calabash (8.6%)—were all in Brunswick County, the fastest-growing county in the state. https://www.ncdemography.org/2022/05/27/ncs-fastest-growing-municipalities-in-triangle-and-brunswick/?utm_source=Carolina+Population+Center&utm_campaign=3d74022a14-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2022_05_31_04_57&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_807b260e90-3d74022a14-405899422

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety ordered state law agencies to hold regular security checks at schools statewide through the end of the 2021-2022 school year. The checks consist of agencies going to schools in unmarked and marked cars to check on students. The WSFCS school system will continue to contract with the FCSO and the Kernersville Police Department for SRO services. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/ncdps-orders-regulars-security-checks-at-schools-statewide-through-end-of-school-year/83-b32b5a51-42fa-4365-8ca0-2e28c90a483f

House Bill 755, better known as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” passed through the North Carolina Senate on Wednesday. “This bill establishes transparency as the new norm in education,” said Senate Education Committee Chairwoman Sen. Deanna Ballard. The bill will now go through the North Carolina House of Representatives. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/parents-bill-of-rights-passes-through-nc-senate/

THOMAS BUILT BUSES is holding a HIRING ON THE SPOT event this Saturday from 10 to 3 at their High Point facility. In partnership with NC Works Mobile Career Center, Thomas Built Buses will be looking to hire summer help & full-time employees. Applications, Interviews, drug testing and hiring will be completed on-site. https://thomasbuiltbuses.com/about-us/careers/

Atrium Health/Wake Forest Baptist will be offering free sports physicals for local high school student athletes – who plan to participate in any sport in the upcoming school year. The physicals will be offered this Saturday from 10 to 4 at Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Stratford Office. https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2022/05/free-sports-physicals-available-for-local-high-school-students

Adding cranberries to your diet could help improve memory and brain function, and lower ‘bad’ cholesterol—according to new research. A new study highlights the neuroprotective potential of cranberries. The research team investigated the impact of eating cranberries for 12 weeks on brain function and cholesterol among 60 cognitively healthy participants. The results showed that consuming cranberries significantly improved the participants’ memory of everyday events, neural functioning, and delivery of blood to the brain.

The American Red Cross will continue to test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies through FRIDAY. Test results will be available to donors within one to two weeks. Details on the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or at www.RedCrossBlood.org

It’s Graduation day (actually today thru Saturday) for Seniors in Stokes & Surry County Schools. Congratulations to the entire Class of 2022!

