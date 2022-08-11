Thursday News

Administrators and leaders with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools greeted beginning teachers Wednesday with a welcoming ceremony that included balloons, pom-poms and oldies blasting from the speakers. One song that was apropos given the current staffing shortages: The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.” About 145 beginning teachers will launch their careers when school starts back on Aug. 29th. They come at a time when the school district is scrambling to find enough teachers for their classrooms, a scenario playing out across the country. The school district is expected to have 98 unfilled teaching positions by the start of the school year.

The City of Winston-Salem has received a $6 million federal grant to extend its Long Branch Trail from downtown to the city’s northern section. The extension of the trail will create enhanced, sustainable transportation options and ensure the safety of those who commute and enjoy the outdoor spaces that the Sixth Congressional District has to offer. The project will cost $8.6 million and is supported by $2.6 million in local money.

Multiple southern cities are among the cheapest US cities to live in, including one right here in the Piedmont Triad. Winston-Salem is 19 on the list of 25 cities. The cost of living in the city of 671,156 is 14.9% below the US average, and the unemployment rate is at 4%. Number ONE on the savings list – Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Sky watchers are in for quite the sighting later this week as the full moon – and the year’s last supermoon – rises alongside a meteor shower. The next full moon will occur Thursday night. This moon will also be a “supermoon,” meaning it will appear bigger and brighter in the sky than a standard full moon due to the distance of the moon from the earth. The accompanying meteor shower is the Perseid Shower which, due to the Supermoon, could be a little harder to see, but being usually one of the most active showers each year could as well be worth the watching!

In the Local Gas Price Quest it looks like Shannon's Stop & Shop in Greensboro is still at the Top of the Savings List with $3.12 a gallon, while Murphy USA & Mobil, in Lexington are both at $3.32 a gallon.

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Partly Sunny w/scat storms after 4:00pm … High 85

Tonight: Mostly Clear overnight … Low 67

Friday: Sunny … High 83

Weekend: Sunshine with Highs in the Mid 80’s