Thursday News

AUTUMN arrives later today (9:04pm). Cozy sweaters, layers, warm apple cider, pumpkin pie and scenic foliage. What’s not to LOVE?!?

Elephant appreciation day

White Chocolate day

National Ice Cream day

Poll: Most of us (nearly 7 in 10 Americans) have ice cream in the freezer ‘at all times’.

‘Falls Prevention Awareness’ day

* 1 in 4 older adults will fall sometime this year. In fact, every 11 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency room for a fall.

Good News: Most falls can be prevented

​​​​​​​Exercising, managing your medications, having your vision checked, and making your living environment safer are all steps you can take to prevent a fall.

Important info from the National Council on Aging

https://ncoa.org/article/debunking-the-myths-of-older-adult-falls

Are you registered to Vote? Get more information on voting, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online through the NC State Board of Elections website…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering / https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

Update: Hurricane Fiona still a Category 4 storm

More than a million people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic once again woke up without power this morning in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

*Relief organizations including Samaritan’s Purse are already on the ground…

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/22/weather/hurricane-fiona-puerto-rico-dominican-republic-thursday/index.html

18 million – That’s how many cancer survivors there were in the US as of January, according to a new report from the American Association for Cancer Research.

Praise: More people are surviving cancer than ever before in the US due to declines in smoking and improvements in catching and treating cancer early, the report said. CNN

The Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

begins next Friday (Sept 30) through October 9. https://carolinaclassicfair.com/

If you would like to ‘volunteer’ with WBFJ during the fair,

email Bonnie bonnie@wbfj.org.

A special evening with Grammy Award winning Christian artist Mandisa…

“A Night of Restoration” benefitting Restoration Place Counseling (our WBFJ Ministry of the Month) this Friday evening (Sept 23) at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

Mandisa will be sharing more about her mental health struggles and her success thru Christian counseling. Mandisa’s latest music + book are titled “Out of the Dark – My Journey Through the Shadows To Find God’s Joy’.

Ticket info: https://rpcounseling.org/a-night-of-restoration/event-details/

*Restoration Place Counseling’s mission is to provide affordable and professional Christian counseling services to girls and women.

Proceeds from this event will help subsidize more than 3,000 counseling sessions at the lowest sliding-scale rate offered – only $25 per session for the uninsured or under-insured client.⁠

Did you know: Summer’s heat is tougher on car batteries than winter’s chill.

The damage done during the hot summertime can weaken your vehicle’s battery causing it to ‘fail’ during the winter months. *Most batteries last between 3 to 5 years.

www.consumerreports.org/cars/car-batteries/how-hot-weather-affects-your-car-battery-what-to-do-about-it-a4527456418/

AAA: Not sure if you need a new battery? Pay attention to these signs:

Slow cranking engine at start up

Clicking or buzzing sound when you turn on the ignition

Dim headlights, especially when your car is idling

Corrosion, cracks, or bulges of your battery

The streak of falling US gas prices is over.

After 98 consecutive days, prices at the pump edged higher

on Wednesday– by a penny – to an average of $3.68 a gallon, according to AAA. The last time the national average price for gas rose was June 14, when it hit a record of $5.02. NC: Statewide average for regular unleaded = $3.34

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/21/energy/gas-prices-rise/index.html

Flu season could be severe?

Health experts are warning of a likely ‘severe’ flu season ahead for this fall and winter. People living in the Southern Hemisphere (where it is winter) have experienced a tough flu season already. Australia, for example, experienced its worst flu season in five years, with flu cases peaking earlier than normal.

Two big takeaways why more of us could be vulnerable this flu season…

-The first is that with COVID restrictions such as the wearing of masks relaxed, people are more likely to come into contact with the flu virus this year than over the last two years.

-The second reason: Fewer people are likely to be immune from the flu virus this year because fewer people have been getting the flu over the last two years. https://myfox8.com/news/get-ready-for-tough-flu-season-experts-warn/

A majority of North Carolinians (60%) are ‘in love with breakfast”?

73% consider breakfast to be the most important meal of the day

53% will rather go out for breakfast than prepare it at home

TOP 5 (favorite) BREAKFAST ITEMS

1. Bacon

2. Hashbrowns

3. Pancakes

4. Eggs *Favorite eggs = Cheesy scrambled eggs?

5. Sausage

Source: a new survey from Denny’s https://nationaltoday.com/endless-breakfast-day/

September is ‘Hunger Action Month’

“Stock the Food Bank” -a project of the East Ward

Help us stock the shelves at Second Harvest Food Bank (NWNC).

Their NEW facility will soon be open at Whitaker Park (Shorefair Drive) in Winston-Salem. GOAL: at least 25,000 meals / One dollar donation = 5 meals!

Physical donation dates: this Saturday thru Friday (Sept 24-30)

Virtual donations will be accepted through the end of September.

https://secure.qgiv.com/event/stockthefoodbank/store/

Learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank (NWNC) https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org/

Helping to build a food secure, healthy community for all