Thursday News

Sep 29, 2022Comments Off on Thursday News

Thursday News, SEPT 29, 2022   

(Locally) Tropical Storm Warning for the entire Triad has been issued…

(11am) Tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours.  Expect sustained winds 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Secure outdoor items such as trash cans and deck furniture.

Driving conditions could become hazardous.

https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=NCZ021&warncounty=NCC067&firewxzone=NCZ021&local_place1=Winston-Salem%20NC&product1=Tropical+Storm+Warning&lat=36.1&lon=-80.2412#.YzW7M9fMLmY

New this morning…

Ian is now a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 65mph.

Nearly 2.5 million homes and businesses are without power in central Florida this morning. Ian carved a path of destruction in southwestern Florida…

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-ian-florida-updates-09-29-22/index.html

*Forecasters believe the storm will move out of central Florida, head into the Atlantic later today before turning north toward South Carolina on Friday.

*Ian could be near hurricane strength (again) as it approaches South Carolina.

*Ian will bring several inches of rain and strong gusty winds to the Triad later on Friday into Saturday (maybe Sunday?)…

https://myfox8.com/weather-stories/hurricane-ian/ian-could-reach-near-hurricane-strength-before-striking-carolinas-cape-lookout-under-tropical-storm-warning/

The latest on Ian: https://www.cnn.com/interactive/storm-tracker/

September is ‘Hunger Action Month’

“Stock the Food Bank” -a project of the East Ward

Helping to stock the shelves at Second Harvest Food Bank (NWNC).

Their NEW facility will soon open at Whitaker Park (Shorefair Drive) in Winston-Salem.  GOAL: at least 25,000 meals  / One dollar donation = 5 meals!

Physical donation boxes are available thru THIS Friday (Sept 30)

Monetary donations accepted as well. https://www.secondharvestnwnc.org/

https://secure.qgiv.com/event/stockthefoodbank/store/

The FDA is proposing changes to the nutrition standards that foods must meet before they can carry the “healthy” label on their packages.

About 5% of foods are labeled as being healthy, which is a regulated claim.

FDA: an update is needed to reflect changes in nutrition and dietary science.

For example, certain cereals that have high amounts of added sugars still meet the definition of “healthy,” but salmon – which is high in beneficial polyunsaturated fat – does not.    https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/28/health/fda-healthy-label-proposed-rule-wellness/index.html

Most high school football games across the Piedmont Triad playing THIS evening because of the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian.  *Fox 8 Sports WGHP has a complete listing. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/20-high-school-football-games-across-triad-rescheduled-ahead-of-hurricane-ian/

New: Winston-Salem State University has cancelled its homecoming game and activities ahead of Hurricane Ian. All events scheduled after noon on Friday have been canceled.

Ticket and tailgating refunds must be requested by October 31. No action is needed if you choose to donate your ticket purchase.   www.wssu.edu

