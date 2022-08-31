Thursday News, OCT 06, 2022

Military Appreciation Day at the Carolina Classic Fair

Active and Retired military with immediate family admitted FREE with proper ID

Watch your speed. Law enforcement agencies across the state (and here in the Triad) are ‘cracking down on speeding’ this week during ‘Operation Crash Reduction’.

NOTE: More fatal crashes happen in October than in any other month.

As of October 3rd: Nearly 300 people have been killed in speed-related crashes in NC. *“Operation Crash Reduction” continues through Sunday, Oct. 9.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/speed-a-little-lose-a-lot/Pages/default.aspx

Expect ‘higher’ gas prices, soon!

Gas prices are starting to rise again and some industry analysts say more increases are likely on the way. Prices increased nearly 3 cents a gallon in AAA’s daily reading on Wednesday to an average of $3.83 a gallon nationwide – the biggest one-day hike in nearly four months. This comes after OPEC+ said Wednesday it will slash oil production by about 2 million barrels a day.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/05/energy/gas-prices/index.html

Turning on your heat? Before you need your home heat, experts with Consumer Reports say you should turn on your home furnace for five minutes, make sure the blower comes on & hot air is coming through the vents.

FYI: Heating costs can account for 25% to 50% of your total energy bill. Natural gas customers are being warned, prices are going up more than those using electric heat.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/why-you-should-turn-on-your-heat-even-if-youre-not-cold-heaters-furnace-tested-before-needed-blowing-hot-air-through-register-consumer-reports/

October is National Fire Safety Month

https://www.nfpa.org/fpw

Fire Prevention Week begins this Sunday (Oct. 9-15)

This year’s theme: “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape”

Safety Tip Sheets (link0 on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.nfpa.org/Events/Events/Fire-Prevention-Week/Safety-Tip-Sheets

*Visit www.lowes.com to get your FREE Kobalt headlamp

Lowes (home improvement) is giving away 100 free Kobalt headlamps per store, nationwide. (You must register by midnight tonight). Limit one headlamp per registered customer. Pickup for free headlamp is this Saturday (Oct 8).

BTW: Headlamp lights are especially helpful because they allow you see in the dark but keep both hands free. Register online: https://www.lowes.com/events/register/kobalt-headlamp-giveaway

What to buy in October (and save some money)

Outdoor furniture. Expect deals on patio furniture, grills now that summer has ended.

Jeans. October tends to be a great time to buy a new pair of jeans.

Candy. The closer you get to October 31st, the better your chances of snagging a discounted bag of candy! NOTE: Expect to pay up to 35% more for candy in October!

Skip the Electronics? Save major spending on electronics for Black Friday (Nov. 25). That’s when you typically see the heftiest discounts on TVs, gaming consoles, laptops, tablets, smartphones and activity trackers. www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-skip-october

Just a ‘drone-call’ away? Move over Uber Eats and DoorDash, if you live in the Durham area, you can download the Flytrex app, and make a ‘food’ order. That’s right, food, coffee, snacks. Your next dinner delivery could come by drone if you’re in Durham. Flytrex operates within a two-mile radius around SouthPoint Mall.

Some of the details…

The main place that they deliver is to people’s backyards.

A two-mile radius is for single-family homes right now.

If you live outside the zone, you can always go pick up your drone delivery at a drop-spot near Jersey Mike’s at Southpoint Mall.

Also, you don’t have to worry about tipping the drone (unless you really want to?)

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/dinner-delivery-by-drone-its-happening-here-in-nc-durham-southpoint-mall-area-flytrex-backyard-delivery-two-mile-radius-drop-off/83-8431dc9c-fe32-4d51-967a-15ffab413796

Prayer concern: At least 22 children were among 34 people killed in a mass shooting at a child care center in northeastern Thailand earlier today.

Update: Hundreds of companies are testing out a four-day work week to determine if employees can maintain the same level of productivity despite the reduction in work time. So far, the experience has been positive.

Question: So which day would you take ‘off’ – Monday, Wednesday or Friday?

Medicare enrollment begins October 15 (and ends Dec. 7)

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/medicare-open-enrollment-begins-soon/

Are you registered to Vote? Get more information on voting, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online through the NC State Board of Elections website…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering / https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

Early voting begins October 20th / Election day is November 8th

‘Giving the Gift of Life’ Schedule your blood donation appointment through theAmerican Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

Ramp Closure in Winston-Salem

The Westbound on-ramp to Salem Parkway (Bus 40) from Cloverdale Avenue is CLOSED until further notice. The closure is near that Hardees at Baptist Hospital.

Source: NC DOT