Thursday News, OCT 13, 2022

‘Thumbs up’ emoji, I’m old?

Some are suggesting that ‘we’ are “officially old” if we use the thumbs up or heart emoji, that’s according to a survey of 16 to 29-year olds. Other emojis that make you look “old” (according the youngsters in the survey) included the “OK hand”, the “loudly crying face”, the “monkey eye cover”, the “clapping hands”, the “lipstick kiss” and the “grimacing face”. BTW: *The laughing crying emoji is still the most popular in the US according to ‘emojitracker’ – which monitors real-time emoji use. Survey by Perspectus Global.

NEW: Social Security recipients will receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment of 8.7% beginning in January (2023) – the largest increase since 1981. Monthly payments will be bumped by $146 dollars, to an estimated average of $1,827 for 2023.

The ‘raise’ will help Social Security’s roughly 70 million recipients (who are 62 and older) deal with the high inflation that’s been plaguing the US since last year.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is encouraging everyone to embrace aging.

The 63-year-old actress calls herself “pro-aging” and tells her own daughters “don’t mess with your face.” “I did plastic surgery,” Curtis told “Today.” Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like (well) a plastic figurine.” “Walk a mile in my shoes. I have done it. It did not work. And all I see is people now focusing their life on that.” Instead, Janie Lee Curtis tells her kids to focus on what they can contribute to help people. “Happiness is a tricky word because life is pain. I want them to be satisfied. I want them to feel that what they’re doing matters, that what they’re doing has value.”

Truth matters: A Connecticut jury ordered Infowars host Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion in damages for pain and suffering to families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for his lies about the 2012 school massacre.

No witnesses – but new evidence (LIVE coverage 1pm today)

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol is holding its 10th public hearing – their last hearing before the midterm elections.

“American Idol” Season 19 runner-up Willie Spence was killed in a car crash in Tennessee on Tuesday. Spence was only 23 years old…

October is National Fire Safety Month

FYI: 50% of residential fires are caused by ‘distracted cooking’…

This year’s theme: “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape”

Election 2022: Mid-term elections are less than a month away…

Get more information on voting, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online

through the NC State Board of Elections website…

* ‘One-Stop’ Early Voting begins October 20th / Election day is November 8th

Medicare enrollment begins this Saturday, October 15 (and ends Dec. 7)

New tool for local law enforcement. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office can now live-stream 911 emergency calls directly to sheriff’s deputies. The new program, Live911, is a technology that allows deputies working throughout Forsyth County to listen in real-time to 911 calls within a specific geographic area. The new system does not eliminate the job of a dispatcher.

Wake Forest grads pitch product service on Shark Tank

Sam Chason & Matt Gronberg, Wake Forest Alums and co-founders of Storage Scholars will share their story (and pitch) on ABC’s Shark Tank this Friday evening at 8pm. Winston Starts is hosting a watch party open to the public from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 500 W. 5th Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Back story: 6 years ago, ‘Storage Scholars’ was started out of a dorm room at Wake Forest University when seeing international and out of state students stressing about where to store their things for the summer. The company has grown to serve 23 campuses, across 9 states, and have done over 7400 moves while employing hundreds of students a year.

High School Football (Friday night)

Oak Grove hosting Ledford (both undefeated going into Friday’s game)

West Forsyth hosting Davie

North Davidson at Asheboro

Reagan hosting Parkland

East Forsyth (undefeated) at RJ Reynolds

Glenn hosting Mt Tabor

College Football

Wake Forest on the road at Boston College (Kick off at 3:30pm Saturday)