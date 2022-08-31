Thursday News

Thursday, OCT 20, 2022

Election 2022: Mid-term elections

‘One-Stop’ (In Person) Early Voting has begun in North Carolina.

Check with your county’s Board of Elections for specific times and dates available to vote through Saturday, Nov 5th). *Election day is Tuesday, Nov 8th

Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ (from the NC State Board of Elections website) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering / https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

College Football: Mid-week matchup for the Mountaineers

Update: App State over Georgia State 42-17 after a very sluggish start in Boone last night. Temps were in the 30s with a wind chill around 32 degrees in the third quarter.

Breaking News

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned this morning after just six weeks in office.

Her policies triggered economic turmoil and backlash throughout the UK.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/british-pm-liz-truss-resigns/

Yikes: Price increases at some Disney parks. It now costs $179 dollars for a ticket to visit Disneyland in California during the busier holiday season. And that’s before counting the expanses of food, parking and souvenirs. CNN

New tax rules may help increase your paycheck next year.

The IRS is raising the standard deduction on tax returns next year and will also raise the income threshold in all tax brackets to ease the burden of inflation on households.

Since the changes don’t apply until 2023, the new rules won’t have an impact on your this year’s (2022) tax return, which must be filed by mid-April of next year.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/finance/2022/october/irs-increasing-standard-tax-deductions-for-2023-as-inflation-soars

Reveal Parties Booming? The Covid-19 pandemic which demanded we stay in our homes for months on end has also helped fuel a baby boom. There was a 6% jump in US births last year, according to a new study. CNN

Taco Bell Is Introducing 3 New Iced Coffee Flavors

The three new flavors (Dulce de Leche, Mexican Chocolate Mocha, and Sweet Vanilla) are currently being tested in two markets – Fresno, California and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/taco-bell-tests-mexican-inspired-iced-coffee-flavors

FDA: These Seven Cereals are No Longer Considered Healthy

Food products regulated by the Food and Drug Administration must now meet certain criteria to be labeled as “healthy,” following a new rule proposed by the agency back in September. And many popular cereals will not fit under that new healthy label.

Included: Raisin Bran, Honey Nut Cheerios, Corn Flakes, Honey Bunches of Oats, Frosted Mini Wheats, Life and Special K.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/10/11/fda-redefined-healthy-these-7-cereals-do-not-qualify.html

Generosity and kindness uncovered?

The tomb of the original Saint Nicholas — the man who inspired the Santa Claus of the modern era — has reportedly been discovered underneath an ancient Byzantine church in Turkey. The discovery of the church’s very existence was reportedly found in 2017. Archeologists first discovered a church (where the tomb of Saint Nick was discovered) buried underneath another church building back in 2017.

BTW: More than 1,600 years ago, St. Nicholas was the Bishop of Myra (now modern-day Turkey). The Byzantine church where St. Nicholas’ tomb was purportedly found served as a house of worship for Orthodox Christians from the 5th century through the 12th century, according to the Daily Mail.

*St. Nicholas — who was known for his generosity (and for stuffing coins into peoples’ socks) — is believed to have been born roughly 270 years after Jesus.

https://www.faithwire.com/2022/10/19/tomb-of-original-saint-nicholas-reportedly-found/