Thursday News 

Less than 2 months til Christmas. Less than a month til Thanksgiving Day (Nov 24)

Someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds…

Local Blood Drive happening this afternoon (Thurs, Oct 27)…

Calvary Baptist Church (their James B. Sechrist Building)

-corner of Peace Haven and Country Club Road in Winston Salem.

Time: 2:30pm through 7pm. *Walk-ins are welcome.

What do teenagers love to eat?

Chick-fil-A is tops for teens according to a recent survey.

Followed by Starbucks, Chipotle, McDonald’s, and Olive Garden.

Source: “Taking Stock With Teens” survey by Piper Sandler

www.christianheadlines.com/contributors/michael-foust/chick-fil-a-is-the-favorite-restaurant-of-american-teens-survey.html

Friday is National First Responders Day.

Krispy Kreme is honoring First Responders with a free original glazed doughnut and free hot or iced coffee. Just show an ID or badge (uniform?).

(FYI: Eligible first responders include law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, emergency operators, dispatchers, and search + rescue personnel)

“First responder” drones? The Forsyth sheriff office officially launched their ‘first responder drone program’ at a news conference on Wednesday. The department uses drones to aid deputies on calls from a base in the Clemmons area. https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-sheriff-debuts-first-responder-drones

College Football: NC State hosting Virginia Tech in Raleigh. Kick off at 7:30pm

Expect to pay 13% more for candy in October (due to inflation). So choose wisely…

How to Include Candy in Your Healthy Diet

Store it strategically.

Put candy out of sight, like in the back of your pantry, or in the freezer.

When it’s not staring you in the face, “you’re not constantly tempted by it.

Choose your preferred treat.

The best candy choice is the one you can eat and enjoy in moderation.

Plan for when you’ll indulge.

*Best and Worst Candies for your Health? Two registered dietitians share their picks for the healthiest and least healthy candy on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.everydayhealth.com/diet-nutrition/diet/best-and-worst-candies-for-your-health/

Most popular ‘Trunk and Treat’ candies in North Carolina

Source: Market research firm Top Data

#5 Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups

#4 M&Ms (original)

#3 Starburst

#2 Kit Kat

#1 Snickers

https://topagency.com/report/most-popular-halloween-candy/

Election 2022: ‘One-Stop’ (In Person) Early Voting runs thru Saturday, Nov 5th.

Check with your county’s Board of Elections for specific times and locations.

*Election day is Tuesday, Nov 8th

*Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ through ‘links’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Sad news: Stan Elrod, a longtime educator and a school-board candidate, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night. The Winston-Salem Journal reporting that Elrod was one of five candidates running in District 2 for a seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

“Elrod was a great educator and leader as well as a faithful friend. He had the ability to reach the heart and soul of his students. (Those that knew Stan) lost a friend and the community has lost an incredible leader.”

-“Buddy” Collins, a former member of the WS/FC Board of Education

https://journalnow.com/news/local/longtime-educator-school-board-candidate-stan-elrod-has-died/

Back on the sidelines coaching.

A high school football coach who was fired for praying with students at games will return to the gridiron four months after the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling in his favor. Joe Kennedy will be reinstated as the head coach of the Bremerton High School football team in Washington state, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filing comes after the Supreme Court in June ruled 6-3 on ideological lines that the school district had violated his right to exercise his religion freely when it fired him for praying after football game

The Tuesday filing says Coach Kennedy will be reinstated as head coach of the team no later than March 15, 2023, and contains a clause that says, “Bremerton School District shall not interfere with or prohibit Kennedy from offering a prayer consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion.” www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/faith-freedom-self-reliance/high-school-football-coach-kennedy-reinstated-supreme-court

Keep or shred: How long should we keep our important documents

Keep for one year:

* Your regular statements. Pay stubs.

* Keep either a digital or hard copy of your monthly bank and credit card

statements for the last year.

* Keep receipts for large purchases.

* The FTC suggests holding on to your paid medical bills for a year before

throwing the bills away.

Keep these permanently:

* Major financial records.

* Birth and death certificates.

* Social Security cards.

* Marriage licenses.

* Divorce papers.

* Military discharge documents.

* Life insurance policies.

* Wills and living wills.

NOTE: The BBB recommends keeping documents that support the information that you provided on your tax return for three to seven years. Keeping brokerage statements, tuition payments and charitable donation receipts for three to seven years.Keep utility bills, bank deposits and withdrawals for a month until you can verify that the transactions have cleared.

Source: Better Business Bureau

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-the-year-is-winding-down-what-documents-should-i-keep-and-what-should/

Operation Christmas Child (a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse)

National Collection Week happens November 14-21 (less than 3 weeks away).

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/

Red Kettle Bell Ringers needed.

Kettle workers need to have their own transportation, be reliable, and follow all Red Kettle protocols. Volunteer or paid positions. Apply in person Monday through Friday, between 8:30am and 4pm at the Center of Hope location on N. Trade St. in downtown Winston-Salem. https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/were-hiring-bell-ringers

Medicare enrollment is underway through December 7th.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/medicare-open-enrollment-begins-soon/

SPORTS STUFF

World Series begins Friday: Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

College Football

(THURS) NC State hosting Virginia Tech in Raleigh. Kick off at 7:30pm TONIGHT

College Football (this Saturday)

Wake Forest travels to Louisville. Kick off at 3:30pm this Saturday (Oct 29) www.godeacs.com

UNC hosting Pitt in Chapel Hill. Kick off at 8pm on Saturday

WSSU hosting Johnson C Smith at Bowman Gray Stadium. 1pm

A&T ‘Aggies’ hosting Campbell (Homecoming in Greensboro). 1pm

Homecoming in the High Country

App State hosting Robert Morris in Boone. Kick off at 3:30pm on Saturday