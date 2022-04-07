Thursday News, April 07, 2022

Today is ‘World Health Day’, ‘National Burrito Day’ and ‘No Housework Day’

Speaking of ‘house work’. Perhaps the most commonly ‘disliked’ household chore is cleaning the bathroom, especially having to clean the toilet. Also making the list:

Washing the Dishes

Cleaning the Stovetop and Oven

Doing Laundry

Dusting

Sweeping

Mopping

Grocery Shopping

Cooking

Cleaning the Windows

Gutter Cleaning

*There are plenty of other chores you will find that you hate just as much as the ones on this top 10 list. This may include the simple, but tedious, pairing of socks, ironing, vacuuming, taking out the trash or cleaning a litter box.

https://stormmaster.com/gutters/10-top-most-hated-household-chores/

https://bestlifeonline.com/chore-americans-hate-most-survey/

North Carolina’s ‘avian flu’ outbreak has worsened.

Earlier in the week, the state canceled all poultry shows and the sale of live birds.

In a statement from State Veterinarian Mike Martin: “This includes all exhibitions, farm tours, shows, sales, flea markets, auction markets, swaps and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl in North Carolina. These activities are suspended until further notice.” Good News: The suspension does not impact food sales, just live birds or “chicken at the grocery store is fine…”

Note: This highly pathogenic avian influenza virus is considered low risk to people and that there are no reports of this strain infecting a person.

Check out the ‘warning signs’

https://www.wral.com/poultry-shows-canceled-as-avian-flu-outbreak-deepens-in-nc/20221319/

Good News: Most taxpayers should have their ‘state’ refunds by the end of April. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/nc-tax-refunds

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the LOW range for Thursday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

The Biden Administration extended the freeze on federal student loan payments until August 31. Payments have been frozen since the beginning of the pandemic and were set to resume on May 1.

*Financial experts agree the freeze can be helpful to make ‘ends meet’. But also suggest now the time to make payments (even double up) so you can get that balance down during this interest-free environment.

The average college debt per borrower in North Carolina is approximately $38,000.

You can check the status of your loans by visiting www.studentaid.gov.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/biden-administration-extends-freeze-on-student-loan-payments-through-august-31/83-aaee03ed-c2c2-4984-a356-812346d26c53..

The Senate is expected to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court as early as this afternoon. https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/ketanji-brown-jackson-senate-confirmation-vote/index.html

Ukrainian officials are asking NATO for more weapons and calling on civilians in the East to evacuate as Russia prepares to intensify its assault. CBN News

Seems like EVERYTHING costs more right now.

Add the cost of homeowners insurance? The NC Insurance Commissioner approving a 7.9% (on average) increase. The new rates kick in on June 1, 2022.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/your-auto-insurance-is-about-to-go-up-nationwide-locally-chip-shortages-supply-chain-issues-trickle-down-rental-cars-hard-to-get-parts/

Spring Sports happenings…

PGA: First round play at the MASTER’s in Augusta today.

Opening day for Major League Baseball across the nation.

The EnergyUnited Foundation has awarded a grant for $10,000 dollars to

‘A Storehouse for Jesus’ based in Mocksville. ‘Storehouse’ is an independent, nonprofit, Christian ministry that has been serving the Davie County community since 1993. Their mission: to meet the physical and spiritual needs of those they serve.

NOTE: The EnergyUnited Foundation is a member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. Nearly 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by ‘rounding up’ their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Source: Press Release

What’s that beeping? Newer vehicles may soon have LONGER beeps if you don’t buckle-up that seatbelt. Up to 90 seconds longer!

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is pushing for longer seatbealt warnings sounds. They research shows persistent alerts can increase seat belt use by up to 34%, saving around 1,500 lives a year.

NOTE: 2019 data from the government transportation board (NHTSA) shows that 47% of people killed in car accidents – were NOT wearing a seatbelt.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/beep-beep-your-seat-belt-reminder-could-soon-last-90-seconds-iihs-insurance-institute-for-highway-safety-pushing-for-added-reminders-47-percent-killed/

Greensboro police handing out gift cards instead of tickets for minor car infractions? Yes. Instead of ticketing drivers for burned-out tail lights, Greensboro Police are teaming up with Advance Auto Parts to give drivers a gift card to fix the problem.

“The way we look at it, if the person is having trouble with repairing their vehicle, giving a ticket plus possibly a fine and maybe even court calls, is not going to help…”

suggests Greensboro Police Chief Brian James. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-police-giving-out-advance-auto-parts-gift-cards-instead-of-ticketing-drivers-for-car-issues/