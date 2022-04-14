Search
Thursday News, April 14, 2022

Apr 14, 2022

Maundy Thursday? ‘Maundy’ is derived from the Latin word for “command,” and refers to Jesus’ commandment to the disciples to “Love one another as I have loved you.”

 

Passion Week Timeline: Passover and Betrayal

In today’s passages, we experience the mercy and humility of our Savior. The Gospels tell us that Jesus and the Disciples were preparing and celebrating Passover in the Upper Room (including The Last Supper), then to the Garden of Gethsemane and the Betrayal of Jesus.  *Check out the daily events and scripture references of Jesus and his disciples during Passion Week on the News Blog

 

“Cardiac and respiratory arrest, due to hypovolemic and traumatic shock, due to crucifixion…”   The Crucifixion of Jesus – explained medically.  Check out the News Blog for several links that help explain the pain and suffering of our Savior.

https://www.apu.edu/articles/the-science-of-the-crucifixion/

https://www1.cbn.com/medical-view-of-the-crucifixion-of-jesus-christ

 

Is it safe to leave Easter eggs out – on the table – overnight?

Food safety experts say NO.   Do not leave boiled eggs out of refrigeration for more than two hourshttps://www.foodnetwork.com/healthyeats/holidays/2013/03/easter-egg-safety

NOTE: Expect to pay more for eggs this Easter. The wholesale price for eggs is up nearly three times over this time last year, according to NBC News.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/heres-why-egg-prices-are-quickly-rising/

 

Over the past year, food prices have risen 8.8% – the biggest 12-month increase since 1981. Items costing more: Bacon up 18.2%, flour up 14.2%, eggs up 11.2%.

Items NOT costing more: doughnuts, peanut butter and ham.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/13/business/grocery-prices-march/index.html

 

*Amazon says that for the first time in company history it will charge sellers a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge.

*Thousands of Etsy sellers are on strike this week after the company announced Monday it was increasing its transaction fee. The website, used to sell homemade goods, is increasing its transaction fee from 5 to 6.5 percent.

 

President Biden is scheduled to visit Greensboro later today. Biden is scheduled to speak at North Carolina A&T State University. https://www.wxii12.com/article/president-biden-speak-north-carolina-aandt-thursday/39717542

 

Pro Life News: Kentucky’s legislature overriding a governor’s veto of a sweeping abortion bill that providers say will force them to stop offering the procedure immediately, potentially making Kentucky the first state without legal access to abortion since Roe v. Wade. https://www.axios.com/kentucky-lawmakers-block-abortion-access-f3d4eaa7

 

Final Day: To enter the Gerber “Spokesbaby” photo search.

Children ages 0 – 4 are eligible to enter the competition. Parents and guardians can submit their child’s photos and videos to Gerber’s portal thru midnight tonight.

Details on the News Blog:  https://photosearch.gerber.com/.

Deadline: Thursday, April 14 at 11:59pm.

 

 

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash VS Greensboro Grasshoppers

The Grasshoppers even the series 1-1 with a win over the Dash last night.

Game 3 of a 6-game series tonight.  First pitch at 7pm. www.wsdash.com

 

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the VERY HIGH range for Thursday.

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

Brooklyn subway shooter suspect (Frank James) is expected to appear in court later today. James was arrested on Wednesday after a tip to police. The 62-year-old is charged with a federal terrorism offense.  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/april/police-search-for-person-of-interest-in-nyc-subway-shooting-city-faces-continued-increase-of-violent-crimes

 

Update: The US federal mask mandate on planes, trains and buses has been extended until May 3, the federal government confirmed on Wednesday. 

https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/13/politics/mask-mandate-extension/index.html

 

New this morning: Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, just days after the Tesla CEO said he would no longer be joining the social media company’s board of directors.  CNN

 

What’s up with Coca-Cola and the yellow cap?

There’s actually a very special reason for it—to signify the recipe is kosher for Passover!? If you’re unfamiliar with Passover, it’s a Jewish religious holiday that occurs during spring and lasts for seven days in total. During the holiday, Jews are prohibited from owning or consuming leavened foods (known as chametz), which include five main grains: wheat, spelt, oats, rye and barley. It’s also common for some Jewish people to recognize another category of forbidden foods including corn, rice and beans.

How does all of this affect Coke?

While the regular Coke formula is kosher year-round, it does normally contain corn syrup, so it isn’t considered kosher for Passover by Jews of Eastern European descent. Because of this, Coke temporarily replaces the corn syrup in its recipe with sugar.

Just look for the yellow cap!

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/nutrition/if-you-see-a-yellow-cap-on-coca-cola-this-is-what-it-means/ar-AAW8rhW?li=BBnb2gh&fbclid=IwAR2uTPlHM8cEu62IvmOgWDZwxJ__aA7mNtn6yw_GKinfNBvou70-Tb2HyXg

 

This Friday (April 15) marks four years since a tornado tore through Guilford and Rockingham Counties. East Greensboro was hit hard. Homes, schools and businesses were destroyed. Four years later, some damage remains…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/four-years-since-tornado-tore-through-east-greensboro/

 

Election 2022

One-stop early voting: April 28 – May 14, 2022 (3pm)

Primary Election Day, will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022  https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting

Absentee ballots are now available through your election office for the Primary Election on May 17, 2022.  How you are registered to vote (as in Party affiliation) matters during a primary.

