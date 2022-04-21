Search
Thursday News, April 21, 2022

Verne HillApr 21, 2022Comments Off on Thursday News, April 21, 2022

Traffic Alert: 52 NB at I-40 closed due to an overturned cattle truck. Expect delays possibly til noon. Several cows are roaming nearby neighborhoods.  https://drivenc.gov/#

 

Election 2022

One-stop early voting begins next Thursday, April 28 (thru May 14)

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022 

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting   /   https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

View your ‘Sample Ballot’ through a link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

The Davie County sheriff’s office updating the public about that deadly house fire in Cooleemee earlier in the week.  It’s now ruled a murder-suicide.

Four family members were found dead in the home Monday afternoon.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/deadly-house-fire-ruled-murder-suicide-in-davie-county-sheriff-says/83

 

UN: Over 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began.

https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2022/04/20/Ukraine-Antonio-Guterrest-Ukraine-cease-fire/4071650430989/

 

New: The Justice Department will appeal a federal judge’s decision to strike down the Federal mask mandate for public transportation. CNN

 

Governor Cooper will speak at a Health Leadership Forum on the campus of Salem College at 1pm today. The Governor will join a panel discussion with leaders from Doctors Without Borders, the Emory University School of Medicine, the Gillings School of Public Health at UNC Chapel Hill and the Reynolds Charitable Trust. The forum is free and open to the public. https://journalnow.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/gov-roy-cooper-will-speak-at-health-leadership-forum-at-salem-academy-and-college/article_68df6c6e-c0e2-11ec-9285-3f0546345830.html?

 

Update:  Anne Graham Lotz, a daughter of the late Billy Graham, asking for continued pray for her daughter (Rachel-Ruth) who was rushed to the hospital with severe heart pain late Saturday. CBN News reported, Rachel-Ruth had serious heart trouble back in January. That pain suddenly resurfaced on Saturday, so she was quickly taken to the hospital in Asheville where she remained Easter Sunday.

*Rachel-Ruth survived two heart attacks in January, later being diagnosed with spontaneous coronary artery dissection. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/april/anne-graham-lotzs-daughter-rushed-to-hospital-with-severe-heart-pain-now-home-god-just-took-care-of-it?utm

 

A rescue dog from Greenacres, Florida, is now in the Guinness Book of World Records. TobyKeith, a 21-year-old Chihuahua, now has the title of ‘oldest living dog in the world’. His owner, Gisela Shore, adopted him when he was a puppy.

“When I first adopted Toby he was three pounds, just this tiny little thing so I thought how funny, I should name him after this (6 feet and 5 inches) country singer that I love,” Shore said. Toby, now seven pounds, sleeps most of the day – but when he’s awake he is still active. Toby (the dog) starts each day with a piece of turkey and his heart medicine. And he loves vegetables, including sweet potatoes, green beans and carrots. So, Toby Keith is a HEALTHY and happy dog!!! 

https://www.wxii12.com/article/florida-chihuahua-worlds-oldest-dog-lands-guinness-book-world-records/39772242

 

Seasonal Allergy Alert

TREE pollen in the HIGH range for Thursday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

Verne Hill

Previous Post‘The Tree of Valor’ in Salisbury (April 23)
Community Events

Apr
22
Fri
7:00 pm Joyce Meyer Conference @ LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem)
Joyce Meyer Conference @ LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem)
Apr 22 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Joyce Meyer is an author, speaker, and host of the daily radio program” Enjoying Everyday Life.” Worship: Matt Redman All sessions are FREE!! https://joycemeyer.org/en/conferences/2022/Winston-Salem (336) 758.2410 Session Schedule: April 22 @ 7pm, April 23 @[...]
8:00 pm Drive-In Movie Night @ Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (High Point)
Drive-In Movie Night @ Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (High Point)
Apr 22 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Movie: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (1971) It’s Free  /  (336) 884-2204
Apr
23
Sat
8:00 am “Hope Run” 5k Fundraiser @ Bailey Park (Winston-Salem)
“Hope Run” 5k Fundraiser @ Bailey Park (Winston-Salem)
Apr 23 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
In addition to the 5k run, there will be live entertainment, activities for the kids & more! To register: https://p2p.onecause.com/trellishoperun/home Proceeds: Trellis Supportive Care (Winston-Salem) (336) 331-1323
8:00 am Craft & Yard Sale @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Craft & Yard Sale @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 23 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Women’s Ministries 336.723-3695
9:00 am Community Shred Day @ New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Community Shred Day @ New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 23 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Cost: $5.00 (per box) Proceeds: Outreach Ministries (336) 972-0494 http://www.newphilly.org      
