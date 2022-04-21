Thursday News, April 21, 2022

Traffic Alert: 52 NB at I-40 closed due to an overturned cattle truck. Expect delays possibly til noon. Several cows are roaming nearby neighborhoods. https://drivenc.gov/#

Election 2022

One-stop early voting begins next Thursday, April 28 (thru May 14)

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting / https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

The Davie County sheriff’s office updating the public about that deadly house fire in Cooleemee earlier in the week. It’s now ruled a murder-suicide.

Four family members were found dead in the home Monday afternoon.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/deadly-house-fire-ruled-murder-suicide-in-davie-county-sheriff-says/83

UN: Over 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion began.

https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2022/04/20/Ukraine-Antonio-Guterrest-Ukraine-cease-fire/4071650430989/

New: The Justice Department will appeal a federal judge’s decision to strike down the Federal mask mandate for public transportation. CNN

Governor Cooper will speak at a Health Leadership Forum on the campus of Salem College at 1pm today. The Governor will join a panel discussion with leaders from Doctors Without Borders, the Emory University School of Medicine, the Gillings School of Public Health at UNC Chapel Hill and the Reynolds Charitable Trust. The forum is free and open to the public. https://journalnow.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/gov-roy-cooper-will-speak-at-health-leadership-forum-at-salem-academy-and-college/article_68df6c6e-c0e2-11ec-9285-3f0546345830.html?

Update: Anne Graham Lotz, a daughter of the late Billy Graham, asking for continued pray for her daughter (Rachel-Ruth) who was rushed to the hospital with severe heart pain late Saturday. CBN News reported, Rachel-Ruth had serious heart trouble back in January. That pain suddenly resurfaced on Saturday, so she was quickly taken to the hospital in Asheville where she remained Easter Sunday.

*Rachel-Ruth survived two heart attacks in January, later being diagnosed with spontaneous coronary artery dissection. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/april/anne-graham-lotzs-daughter-rushed-to-hospital-with-severe-heart-pain-now-home-god-just-took-care-of-it?utm

A rescue dog from Greenacres, Florida, is now in the Guinness Book of World Records. TobyKeith, a 21-year-old Chihuahua, now has the title of ‘oldest living dog in the world’. His owner, Gisela Shore, adopted him when he was a puppy.

“When I first adopted Toby he was three pounds, just this tiny little thing so I thought how funny, I should name him after this (6 feet and 5 inches) country singer that I love,” Shore said. Toby, now seven pounds, sleeps most of the day – but when he’s awake he is still active. Toby (the dog) starts each day with a piece of turkey and his heart medicine. And he loves vegetables, including sweet potatoes, green beans and carrots. So, Toby Keith is a HEALTHY and happy dog!!!

https://www.wxii12.com/article/florida-chihuahua-worlds-oldest-dog-lands-guinness-book-world-records/39772242

Seasonal Allergy Alert

TREE pollen in the HIGH range for Thursday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx