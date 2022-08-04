Search
Home Blog Thursday News, August 04, 2022

Thursday News, August 04, 2022

Verne Hill Aug 04, 2022

Some relief? Gas prices have been ‘falling’ for 50 straight days nationwide. Fuel prices are still high, but better than the average of $5.02 a gallon in mid-June. https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/03/energy/gas-price-decline/index.html

Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina $3.82 (THURS)  Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

 

Update: Eastern Kentucky areas ravaged by flooding are facing a new weather challenge: extreme heat. The death toll is still rising and now more than 100 people are reported missing days after historic flooding devastated one of the poorest parts of Kentucky.  https://www.wlky.com/article/eastern-kentucky-flooding-deaths-recovery-monday/40770019#

Volunteers needed!  Samaritan’s Purse is sending work crews (or Disaster Relief Units) to two of the hardest-hit areas of Eastern Kentucky.

They urgently need men and women who are willing to be the hands and feet of Christ. Volunteers will begin mudding out houses and removing debris this week!

*If you would like to serve, go to https://spvolunteer.org/ to sign up.

 

Equifax issued the wrong credit scores for millions of consumers??

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/03/business/equifax-wrong-credit-scores/index.html

 

After a five-year hiatus, Oreo is bringing back their pumpkin spice sandwich cookies for fall. Oreo’s pumpkin spice sandwich cookies are returning.

The limited-edition cookie hits shelves Aug. 15.

https://www.wmbfnews.com/2022/08/03/oreo-is-bringing-back-pumpkin-spice/

 

 “American Idol” will hold open call virtual auditions Aug. 5 for its new season.

For the third year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features audition days for all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.

To get your spot, go to abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions and sign up for a time slot. Visit americanidol.com for more info, as well as audition details, full eligibility.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/american-idol-will-hold-open-call-virtual-auditions-in-nc

 

Tax-free shopping: South Carolina and Virginia offering ‘Tax-Free Weekends’ coming up this Friday – Sunday (August 5-7, 2022)

Note: North Carolina’s tax-free weekends ended in 2013.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/money/north-carolina-tax-free-weekend-wheres-the-money-back-to-school-shopping/

 

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross

              at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the  Blood Donor App.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fatal shooting at a Kernersville battery-manufacturing plant Tuesday night.

Erik Bailey, 34, of Winston-Salem was killed during an argument with another employee, authorities said Wednesday. The incident is under investigation. https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/fatal-shooting-at-kernersville-manufacturing-plant-under-investigation-forsyth-county-sheriffs-office-says/

 

‘It’s 100% real…’

Conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones has admitted the shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012 was NOT a hoax during a defamation trial brought against him by parents of the victims. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2022/aug/03/its-100-real-alex-jones-admits-sandy-hook-shooting-wasnt-faked-video

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

