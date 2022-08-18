Thursday News, August 18, 2022

34 days away: Fall begins September 22.

Breaking Pro-Life News: A federal judge has reinstated a North Carolina law that bans abortions after 20 weeks, except in medical emergencies… https://www.lifenews.com/2022/08/17/judge-reinstates-north-carolina-ban-on-killing-viable-babies-in-late-term-abortions/

The #1 computer brand in America is…

Customers rated Apple as #1. With the largest and second-largest gains (compared to the previous year) were earned by HP and Lenovo. When it came to device types, 62% of survey respondents said they preferred laptops, followed by desktops (24%) and tablets (14%). SOURCE: ACSI’s Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2020-2021 rates the best computer brands and types of devices according to customer satisfaction.

https://clark.com/technology/best-computer-brands

Chick-fil-A to ‘test’ a new bite-sized breakfast item?

The new Chorizo (chuh-REE-zoh) Cheddar Egg Bites will be available for a limited time starting Monday (Aug 22) but only at select restaurants in Georgia, Virginia and South Carolina. Road trip??? https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/news/state/georgia/article264555431.html

The NC-DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple offices across the state. *Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will continue through next Saturday, August 27.

*On Tuesday, September 6, 10 DMV offices will begin opening at 7am, an hour earlier than usual, for walk-in services at several Triad locations including Lexington, High Point and Salisbury. NOTE: Road test waivers will be discontinued on Sept. 14.

More details about a DMV office near you on the News Blog…

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/customer-service/Pages/extended-hours-offices.aspx

Elizabeth and Kenneth Gage of Woodland, California celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary back in May!! As for what keeps these lovebirds together for all of these years, Kenneth insists the answer is simple: They are best friends.

“Love is easy but friendship is something that happens only once or twice to a person,” he said. “It’s something that just doesn’t break.” Elizabeth agrees, adding, “I just want young people to know, marriage takes work and it’s so rewarding.”

www.inspiremore.com/the-key-to-sixty-nine-years-of-wedded-bliss-couple-says-their-success-boils-down-to-one-thing/

Winston-Salem Open: The qualifying rounds begin this Saturday at the Wake Forest tennis courts. The Winston-Salem Open runs Aug. 20-27. www.winstonsalemopen.com

Reminder: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Educator Warehouse is open Monday – Thursday (from 2:30 – 5:30pm) now through August 26. The Educator Warehouse is located in a pod behind Diggs-Latham Elementary School.

*Ways to donate supplies to the store here: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/domain/6689

(NEW) High School football (regular season) begins this week!

Some varsity games have moved to TONIGHT (Aug 18) due to forecasted rain on Friday

North Davidson at Reagan

Walkertown hosting Atkins

Mt Tabor and Carver both playing ‘away games’ tonight… www.journalnow.com

‘Giving the Gift of Life’

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross

at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

RECALLs in the News (details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm)

*GM recalling close to 500,000 full size SUVs over a 3rd row seatbelt problem.

*Millions of baby swings and rockers that pose a risk are being recalled.

MamaRoo Baby Swing and RockaRoo Baby Rockers from ‘4moms’.

*Thousands of cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry recalled due to contamination.

Source: US Consumer Product Safety Commission

Update: The new owner of K&W Cafeterias affirming on Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns where K&W exited in the past three years. As the Winston-Salem Journal reported this week, K&W Cafeteria has been sold to Piccadilly, a Louisiana company. The new owner (Piccadilly) has committed to keeping all 11 current K&W locations open, including locations on Hanes Mill Road and Healy Drive in Winston-Salem.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/k-w-will-live-on-and-could-return-to-cities-where-the-restaurant-closed-say

“Mind over Back-pain”? The first effective treatment for back pain which changes how the ‘brain and back communicate’ has been developed by scientists.

The 12-week course which focuses on the nervous system rather than pain killers and manipulation leaves twice as many people pain-free as conventional treatment.

Researchers say the system, called sensorimotor re-training, changes how people think about their body in pain, process sensations from their back and how they move their back as they go about daily lives.

Good News: People who did it said they were happier, their backs felt better and they reported having a better quality of life, and improvements were still felt a year later, even while most existing treatments for back pain do not help people for long.

Source: Journal of the American Medical Association

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/first-effective-treatment-for-back-pain-changes-how-brain-and-back-communicate/

The scent of ‘free’ water? Introducing Chipotle’s “Water” Cup Candle…

A lemonade-scented candle “inspired by customers who ‘accidentally’ fill their water cups with lemonade. This limited-edition soy candle is designed to look like a Chipotle water cup but gives off the scent of lemonade. *The candles (which cost $28 each with free shipping) also come with a unique promo code that customers can use to redeem a free lemonade! Win-Win!!!

The candles are available online at chipotlegoods.com while supplies last.

https://www.foodandwine.com/news/chipotle-stealing-lemonade-water-cup-candle