Thursday News, August 25, 2022

Airport wide Job Fair happening TODAY from 3-7pm. Hosted by Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. Over 12 companies represented at the job fair. Various types of jobs. Connect with different companies located all around the airport’s campus. On-the-spot interviews may be available. Bring your resume. Dress to impress. Questions: 336-665-5600 Details: https://flyfrompti.com/job-fair/?highlight=job%20fair

Location: In the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure /upper level near American Airlines.

‘Student debt’ cancellation for millions of Americans with federal loans? The President announcing Wednesday that up to $10,000 in student debt will be cancelled from borrowers making less than $125,000 per year AND $20,000 in debt cancellation for Pell Grant recipients.

https://myfox8.com/news/student-loan-forgiveness-whats-in-the-fine-print/

What should I do next? Nearly 8 million borrowers may be able to receive debt forgiveness automatically because the Department of Education already has their info. For those who need to provide this data, the Biden administration said it will launch a new application in the coming weeks. https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/24/politics/biden-student-loan-forgiveness-qualify/index.html

Update: In a related (but separate announcement), the student loan ‘payment pause’ is being extended through the end of the year (Dec 31, 2022). Borrowers should expect to resume payments in January 2023.

A federal judge has blocked Idaho from enforcing its near-total abortion ban in certain medical emergencies. This is the first lawsuit filed by the Biden administration since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/3614830-judge-blocks-idahos-abortion-ban-after-doj-lawsuit

Update: Embattled Uvalde school police Chief Pete Arredondo was terminated by the Uvalde school board on Wednesday, which voted unanimously to fire him three months after the shooting at Robb Elementary School that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/24/us/uvalde-school-police-pete-arredondo/index.html

‘Giving the Gift of Life’ Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

SILVER ALERT: Miss Heddie Dawkins is missing.

She is 81 years old and has severe dementia. She was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on Blockhouse Court. She was wearing blue pajamas and slippers. If you see her, call 911. Source: High Point Police

The Long Branch Trail is getting a facelift.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation with funding from the Federal Highway Administration will expand the Trail to nearly double the length. Improving safety and expanding transportation options for residents who are more likely to walk and bike to access jobs, education, and other opportunities in the innovation quarter and downtown.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/biden-administration-visits-winston-salem-to-talk-about-new-trails-and-bridges-president-infastructure-bill/

Hop onboard the Panther Train? NFL fans can skip traffic and parking by riding NC By Train to ‘select’ Charlotte Panther home games.

On game day, arrive in Charlotte on Piedmont train 73 around 9:40am with plenty of time to enjoy the area around Bank of America Stadium before the 1 p.m. kickoff. Then, heading back to the Amtrak station for a 7pm departure on train 78.

https://www.ncbytrain.org/tickets/Pages/default.aspx

ALERT: Chick-fil-A’s grilled nuggets and grilled strips have a ‘dairy allergen’ due to an accidental contamination at its supplier, according to a press release.

A statement alerting consumers to the situation has been posted to the chicken chain’s nutrition and allergens page, and a note about the dairy allergen has been added to the Grilled Nuggets page. While the presence of dairy may not matter to some consumers, it can be dangerous to those with allergies.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/24/business/chick-fil-a-allergen-dairy/index.html

Friday Night Football (High School games of interest on August 26) www.journalnow.com

Mt Tabor at North Forsyth

West Forsyth hosting Oak Grove

North Davidson at NW Guilford

Davie County hosting West Rowan

Lexington hosting Walkertown

South Stokes hosting Bishop McGuinness

*Parkland ‘off’ this Friday

BTW: High School Football (journalnow.com) Top 10 (after week one)

#1 East Forsyth followed by Mt Tabor, Reagan, Oak Grove. With North Davidson and Reynolds tied for 5th. www.journalnow.com