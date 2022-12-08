Thursday News: December 08, 2022

17 days til Christmas. 23 days left in 2022.

That FULL moon overnight is called the ‘Cold’ moon or ‘Snow’ moon. https://www.almanac.com/full-moon-december

Today is Christmas Tree Day.

It’s Winter Weather Preparedness Week in NC

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended.

Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm

Good News: Dozens of dogs now have homes thanks to an event held at the Forsyth Humane Society on Wednesday afternoon. They were almost at capacity then came 73 dogs from animal services (Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office) yesterday. Yikes.

According to the Forsyth Humane Society’s Facebook page…

“Of the 73 dogs and puppies brought to the Humane Society yesterday, most of the dogs that were able to go have been sent or scheduled to be sent home with foster families and even some families who are adopting their sweet dogs!!!​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​​https://www.facebook.com/ForsythHumaneSociety

NOTE: The Forsyth Humane Society still has plenty of fosterable dogs and cats at their Country Club location! Now through this Saturday (Dec 10) all adoption fees have been reduced to just $25.Additional ways to help: Wish List: https://forsythhumane.org/wishlist/

https://forsythhumane.org/donate-now/

Good News: The power is back on in Moore County, but the investigation into who ‘intentionally targeted’ two Duke Energy substations last Saturday continues.

There’s a $75,000 reward for info that leads to an arrest and conviction.

NewsNation is following several reports of ‘targeted substations’ in other cities across the US. www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/report-shows-intrusions-at-6-power-stations-in-florida/

The recent United Furniture Industries closings have sparked several

‘career expos’ and ‘job fairs’ across the Triad in December. https://www.ncworks.gov/

Friday (Dec 9) from 9 – 2pm

Randolph Community College Archdale Campus

Tuesday, Dec.13 from 10am – 1pm

NC Works Guilford on Idol Street in High Point

Wednesday, Dec.14 from 10am – 2pm

Kaleidium North on Hanes Mill Road, Winston Salem

Thursday, Dec. 15 from 9 – 2pm

Goodwill location on University Parkway, Winston Salem

High School Football Championship Games

Mt Airy, Grimsley and Reidsville heading to the state Championships this weekend.

Grimsley (15-0) vs New Bern

Friday (Dec 9), 7pm – Kenan Stadium (Class 4A)

Reidsville (14-1) East Duplin

Saturday (Dec 10) at 11am – Kenan Stadium (Class 2A)

Mount Airy (14-1) vs Tarboro

Saturday (Dec 10) at 3pm – Carter-Finley Stadium (Class 1A)

https://www.citizen-times.com/story/sports/high-school/2022/12/03/nc-high-school-football-playoffs-nchsaa-championship-schedule-2022-north-carolina/69690462007/

Health officials strongly encourage people to stay home when sick.

Continue ‘healthy hygiene’ such as hand washing and covering your nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing. Also, experts recommend getting vaccinated against flu and COVID – to best protect against illness heading into the holiday season.

*Vaccines protect against severe cases of Covid-19 and Flu.

Local shot sites: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/

This past weekend, two regional conferences of the United Methodist Church in Texas approved the request of 439 churches to leave the denomination due to UMC policies on same-sex marriage and the ordaining of openly gay pastors. Here’s what you need to know.

China has relaxed its harsh rules related to the “zero-COVID” policy following protests in cities throughout the country. In the biggest demonstrations in decades, protesters also called on President Xi Jinping to resign.

Congress is preparing to scrap the year-old COVID vaccine mandate for members of the US military. The repeal is a setback for Democrats, who will drop the mandate in order to pass the National Defense Authorization bill. More than 11,500 members of the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Dec. 1. https://www.axios.com/2022/12/07/congress-military-coronavirus-vaccine-mandate