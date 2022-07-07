Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, July 07, 2022

Thursday News, July 07, 2022

Verne HillJul 07, 2022Comments Off on Thursday News, July 07, 2022

Like

HOT-HAZY-HUMID

*Heat index (that ‘feel-like’ temp) over 100 degrees.

 

Summer Safety Tips

Drink plenty of fluids (mainly water)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Reminder: Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles!  -NWS

 

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.
Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

 

American Flags will remain at half-staff through this Saturday… to honor the victims of that senseless ‘mass shooting’ that claimed 7 lives during a 4th of July celebration in Highland Park (a suburb of Chicago) on Monday.  Fox News

 

If you see something, say something: Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro is back open after someone entered the store with a gun, forcing an evacuation.  Police responded to the store Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested the 23-year-old suspect shortly after. No one was hurt.

NOTE: Police said they were able to arrest the armed suspect after getting calls from several people.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/heavy-police-presence-lowes-home-improvement-cone-boulevard-greensboro/

 

The Federal Reserve is preparing to raise interest rates again this month in hopes of taming high inflation. CBN News

 

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign…

after more than 50 officials and members of his own cabinet abruptly quit over concerns about his scandal-plagued administration. CNN

 

Update: The 21-year-old charged with killing at least seven people at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park near Chicago, confessed to the mass shooting and revealed that he considered carrying out a second attack in Wisconsin, authorities said Wednesday. CBN News

 

UPDATE: A new report evaluating the police response to the Uvalde school shooting reveals that an officer asked for permission to shoot the gunman before he entered the school but never heard back from supervisors.  CNN

 

Before you head out on vacation, ‘Give the Gift of Life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or the Blood Donor App.

    BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

 

 

 

 

CDC: Got COVID?

Isolation can stop five days after a positive test or symptom onset IF you are fever-free for 24 hours. *NOTE: Masking in public for five MORE days is key.

Check out the latest weekly update on Covid cases in your county (News Blog)

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard#hospital-admissions-%E2%80%93-covid-19-patients

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSummer Outdoor Safety w/ Dr Seth Hawkins
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

‘Free Wheelchair Mission’ with Marty Hartman

Verne HillJul 07, 2022

Summer Outdoor Safety w/ Dr Seth Hawkins

Verne HillJul 07, 2022

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJul 06, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes