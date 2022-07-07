Thursday News, July 07, 2022

HOT-HAZY-HUMID

*Heat index (that ‘feel-like’ temp) over 100 degrees.

Summer Safety Tips

Drink plenty of fluids (mainly water)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Reminder: Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles! -NWS

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

–Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

–Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.

–Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle.

American Flags will remain at half-staff through this Saturday… to honor the victims of that senseless ‘mass shooting’ that claimed 7 lives during a 4th of July celebration in Highland Park (a suburb of Chicago) on Monday. Fox News

If you see something, say something: Lowe’s Home Improvement on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro is back open after someone entered the store with a gun, forcing an evacuation. Police responded to the store Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested the 23-year-old suspect shortly after. No one was hurt.

NOTE: Police said they were able to arrest the armed suspect after getting calls from several people. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/heavy-police-presence-lowes-home-improvement-cone-boulevard-greensboro/

The Federal Reserve is preparing to raise interest rates again this month in hopes of taming high inflation. CBN News

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign…

after more than 50 officials and members of his own cabinet abruptly quit over concerns about his scandal-plagued administration. CNN

Update: The 21-year-old charged with killing at least seven people at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park near Chicago, confessed to the mass shooting and revealed that he considered carrying out a second attack in Wisconsin, authorities said Wednesday. CBN News

UPDATE: A new report evaluating the police response to the Uvalde school shooting reveals that an officer asked for permission to shoot the gunman before he entered the school but never heard back from supervisors. CNN

Before you head out on vacation, ‘Give the Gift of Life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or the Blood Donor App.

BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

CDC: Got COVID?

Isolation can stop five days after a positive test or symptom onset IF you are fever-free for 24 hours. *NOTE: Masking in public for five MORE days is key.

Check out the latest weekly update on Covid cases in your county (News Blog)

