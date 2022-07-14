Thursday News, July 14, 2022

Today is Mac n Cheese Day

$4.25: Thursday’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina.

Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

With gas prices soaring, one in four Americans say they are more likely to buy an electric vehicle for their next auto purchase, according to a new AAA survey.

Their main motivating factor? Yep, high gas prices.

Although some Americans are receptive to the idea of owning an electric vehicle, more than half would be ‘hesitant’ to purchase one; most cited the higher cost of EVs (60%), while others were concerned about being able to find charging stations (60%) or running out of charge while driving (58%).

https://info.oregon.aaa.com/high-gas-prices-motivating-some-drivers-to-consider-buying-electric-cars/

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross

at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

Operations Career Fair hosted by the Winston-Salem /Forsyth County Schools

TODAY from 10-2pm at RJ Reynolds Gym. https://www.facebook.com/wsfcshr

Areas needing help include Child Nutrition, Maintenance and Transportation Departments. Registration link: bit.ly/WSFCSSummer22OperationsCareerFair

It’s Christmas in July! Helping meet the needs of our senior citizens locally, Senior Services (WS) is collecting items for our seniors in need through the end of the month.

Items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Donate online at www.seniorservicesinc.org

Early voting is underway in Greensboro at six locations across the city through Saturday, July 23. Election day is Tuesday, July 26. On the ballot: Candidates for Mayor, eight seats on City Council and five individual bonds.

*“Your Sample Ballot” is available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections/results-other

‘An All Out Attack’ Pro-abortion politicians in DC are ‘urging’ Google to block women from accessing crisis pregnancy centers online by ‘manipulating the search results so people can’t find them.

*Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) led a group of Democratic senators in pushing the CEO of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google, to take action and censor pro-life clinics from “Google search results, ads, and Maps.”

*During a recent press conference, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) called pregnancy centers deceptive and implored federal and state governments to take action against them.

“These are deceptive outfits that front for groups that are trying to harass or otherwise frighten people who are pregnant to keep them from seeking an abortion, and they do so under the cover of pretending to offer abortion services,” Warren claimed during a recent press conference.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/july/this-is-an-all-out-attack-pro-abortion-politicians-tell-google-to-censor-search-results-for-crisis-pregnancy-centers?

GOOD NEWS: List of Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers in the Piedmont Triad…

https://wbfj.fm/pregnancy-care-centers-local/

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 85 years and we get the ‘sweet-treats’?

*Winning customers can win a ‘FREE’ Original Glazed dozen doughnuts – a month for a year! Random winners will be selected at participating stores through this Thursday (July 14). BOGO this Friday (July 15): Purchase an Original Glazed dozen at regular and get a second dozen for just 85 cents! Details: https://www.krispykreme.com/

Did you happen to notice that FULL moon this week?

The latest supermoon is also known as the ‘BUCK’ moon.

www.newsnationnow.com/space/buck-moon-here-after-being-at-its-closest-to-earth-all-year/

The COVID-19 (emergency) payment pause for federal student loans is set to end on August 31, 2022. https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/covid-19/payment-pause-zero-interest

Today marks day two of President Biden’s visit to the Middle East, which he says is aimed at building on Israel’s growing partnerships with Arab countries in the region, reaffirming his commitment to the Jewish state. CBN News

Dozens of people are unaccounted for in Virginia after flash floods swept through Buchanan County and destroyed more than 100 homes. Fox 8 / CNN

Stat of the Day: $2.2 million: The net worth it takes to be wealthy in America, according to Charles Schwab. That’s up from $1.9 million last year. You’ll need twice that amount — $4.4 million – to be among the richest 1% of Americans. Clark Howard

Update: Beni Johnson, the wife of Pastor Bill Johnson with Bethel Church, has passed away after battling cancer. But after many months of battling cancer, Bemi entered into hospice on Wednesday. Bill wrote on social media that Beni is now “Healthy and free” in her eternal home in heaven. Bethel Church is based in Redding, California.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/july/bethel-church-co-pastor-beni-johnson-wife-of-pastor-bill-johnson-passes-on-to-her-eternal-home