Thursday News, July 21, 2022

Summer Safety Tips

Drink plenty of fluids (mainly water)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Reminder: Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles

“Speeding Wrecks Lives” safe driving campaign (July 18-24)

Law enforcement across the state will be ‘cracking down’ on speeders this week.

$4.10: Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina.

Bad gas? Several Triad gas stations have received complaints recently about water in the gas they were selling. The Agriculture Department is investigating stations in Greensboro, Thomasville and Lexington.

The Shell on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro (July 19).

The Circle K on Randolph Street in Thomasville (July 18).

The Department said it has received five complaints about bad gas at the Shell Station on S. Main Street in Lexington.

What do I do next? If you think you have gotten ‘bad gas’, immediately reach out to the Department of Agriculture and file a complaint. They can be there within 24 hours to test the station’s gas. Also, reach out to your mechanic, document everything, keep receipts, and request a sample of the gas. Call Standards Division at 919-733-3313.

With the announcement earlier in the week that United Furniture Industries is laying off nearly 300 employees from its High Point and Winston-Salem facilities, other area companies ARE hiring! Check out the list from News 2 on our news Blog at wbfj.fm

Some of the area businesses hiring include Chandler Foods, DARRAN furniture, Tomlinson Erwin Lambeth, BMK, and Ashley Furniture are just a couple of companies that are actively hiring.

Triad ‘food pantries’ including Greensboro Urban Ministry are running low on food for those in need. Items most needed: Canned meats, canned fruit, peanut butter, beans, canned vegetables, and oatmeal.

Greensboro Urban Ministry is struggling to keep shelves stocked due to escalating prices and reduced donations. Summer is also their busiest time of year due to kids being out of school, but donations decline during this time of year.

Breaking News at 10:30am: President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a written statement from the White House “(Biden) is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time…”

Prayers moving forward. More than 100 churches have gone to court, suing the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church because they want to leave the denomination, immediately and take their property with them. The main reason: Disagreements over acceptance of LGBTQ marriage and ordaining clergy in the church.

“Florida is the first of what I would anticipate might be a number of similar lawsuits ahead…” suggests Keith Boyette, with the more conservative Global Methodist Church denomination that split from the UMC on May 1st.

The Salvation Army is helping area students to get ready for school?

“Stuff the Bus” school supply drive runs through July 29.

Helping students through the local Salvation Army ‘Boys and Girls clubs’!

You can drop off school supplies at participating Walmart and Five Below locations throughout Forsyth County. Donate online at www.salvationarmyws.org

Backpacks are essential. Also, pencils, pens, erasers, pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, markers and crayons…

KFC just rolled out a new menu item to attract a younger audience?

Earlier this year, KFC offered a plant-based chicken nugget alternative for a limited time.

New: An individual has tested positive for monkeypox in Guilford County, according to the Guilford County Health Department. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/monkeypox-case-reported-in-guilford-county/

Which way should a ceiling fan turn to keep you cool in the summer? Answer: During summer months, your ceiling fan blades should spin counterclockwise. When your ceiling fan spins quickly ‘counterclockwise’ in this direction, it pushes air down and creates a cool breeze.

Job Fair: The Deacon Dinning Program

Today from 3-7pm at the Winston-Salem First Cafeteria on University Parkway.

Source: Fox WGHP