Thursday News, July 28, 2022

$3.96 =Today’s average price for regular unleaded in NC (THURS). Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

(Winston-Salem) Ace Hardware at the Cloverdale Shopping Center is going out of business at the end of the week after an 11-year run. *The contracted post office in a back corner of the store has already closed. Other postal locations in the area include Center City Station downtown between Second and Third streets, Healy Drive or farther out on Robinhood Road. https://journalnow.com/news/local/ardmore-neighborhood-once-more-considers-life-without-a-post-office/

Update this morning: Dr Christopher Ohl recommends getting a COVID booster NOW for those over age 50. Covid varients (BA 4 + BA 5) are very contagious and are make Covid numbers go up in the Triad. If you have had COVID sometime before April 2022, you are likely going to get Covid again! Likely a mild case, but…

CDC: If you test positive for COVID: Isolate for 5 days (get re-tested), with NO fever, you really need to mask up for 5 additional days while you go back to normal activity.

*Dr. Christopher Ohl is an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist. Watch Dr Ohl’s update now: https://fb.watch/eyqc8yFnKA/

Sprite: No more ‘green plastic bottles’?

Coca-Cola is eliminating the iconic green color from Sprite containers – transitioning to clear plastic beginning August 1st. Reason: So the containers can be recycled. Sprite’s current plastic contains an additive (polyethylene terephthalate) that can’t be recycled into new bottles. Other Coke beverages that use ‘green bottles’ include Fresca, Seagram’s and Mello Yello. They will also be replaced with clear containers in the coming months. www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/business/sprite-green-bottle/index.html

Former Bowman Gray Stadium driver “Spider” Kimel will be ‘celebrated’ this Saturday (July 30) at ‘the Mad House’. Kimel, one of the more recognizable and winning drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium races, passed away last week after a battle with cancer at age 80. https://journalnow.com/sports/motor-sports/walter-spider-kimel-who-drove-for-over-four-decades-at-bowman-gray-stadium-dies-at/

Tony Dow, an actor and director, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” passed away on Wednesday (confirmed this time).

Dow was 77. Dow had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving hospice care.

*Tony Dow was thrust into Classic TV stardom at age 12, when he was cast on the iconic sitcom “Leave It to Beaver.” The show ran from 1957 to 1963.

*On the reality side, Dow, who experienced undiagnosed ‘depression’ from age 20 to age 40, spoke out for decades about his mental health challenges – in order to help others! Dow told CBS that once he accepted his diagnosis and began treatment, he found hope. https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/entertainment/tony-dow-obit/index.html

Remember 9-8-8: Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline #

988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (now known as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline). You can call, text, or chat 9-8-8 and get connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network. https://988lifeline.org/

Traffic Alert in Greensboro

A portion of Summit Avenue in Greensboro- between Dewey Street and Yanceyville Street – will remain CLOSED through August 25.

Crews are installing a waterline and working on the sewer line.

*To learn more about lane and road closures on the News Blog

Breaking this morning: JetBlue has agreed to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion in a deal that would create the nation’s fifth largest airline if approved by U.S. regulators.

https://journalnow.com/business/jetblue-to-buy-spirit-for-3-8-billion-creating-nations-5th-largest-airline/

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings named permanent co-hosts of ‘Jeopardy!”‘

(pronounced “MAY·uhm bee·AH·lick”)

https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/entertainment/mayim-bialik-ken-jennings-jeopardy/index.html

Update: The Federal Reserve raised its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday – matching the largest increase since 1994.

Wednesday’s rate increase (implemented to help curb inflation) is expected to ripple through the economy, sharply pushing up rates for credit cards, home equity lines of credit and other loans. On the flip side, your investment accounts will see a positive boost, after years of meager returns and growth.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2022/07/27/fed-interest-rate-hikes/10150515002

It’s Christmas in July!

Helping meet the needs of our senior citizens locally, Senior Services (WS) is collecting items for our seniors in need through the end of the month.

Items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Donate online at www.seniorservicesinc.org

Most millennials are sticking close to their ‘hometown’.

A new study by Harvard and the Census Bureau finding that two-thirds of millennials (ages 21-41) are living in the same area where they grew up. While 80% of Millennials have moved less than 100 miles away. Millennials were born between 1981 and 1996.

https://www.marketwatch.com/amp/story/most-millennials-are-sticking-close-to-home-heres-a-breakdown-of-young-adult-migration-by-race-ethnicity-01658857997