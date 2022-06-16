Thursday News, June 16, 2022

Heat index (feel like temperature) over 100 degrees again this afternoon.

Celebrating 88 years. The Great Smoky Mountain National Park went into service to the public as an official US National Park’ 88 years ago on Wednesday!

https://www.wate.com/news/top-stories/great-smoky-mountains-national-park-celebrates-88-years/

Research: About one in five pregnancies ended in abortion in 2020.

The number and rate of U.S. abortions have steadily increased from 2017 to 2020 after a long decline. The latest news comes as the Supreme Court appears ready to strike down Roe v Wade and push legislation to the states.

SOURCE: Guttmacher Institute, a pro-abortion research group associated with Planned Parenthood

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/us-abortions-spiked-in-2020-new-video-changes-minds-of-people-who-have-no-clue-what-abortion-really-is

We all will be paying more for cars, houses and other items after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 0.75% on Wednesday, the largest hike since 1994.

The Fed is racing to tame soaring inflation. CNN

Abbott Nutrition, the biggest US supplier of baby formula, announced it halted production at its plant in Michigan due to a severe storm. The interruption could further compound baby formula shortages. CBN News

RECALLS in the News

Recall: Ford is recalling nearly 3 million vehicles that might start moving, even when shifted into ‘park’. The recall includes the Escape (model years 2013 to 2019), the C-Max (2013-2018), Fusion (2013-2016) and the Transit Connect (2013-2021). https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/15/business/ford-recall/index.html

RECALL: A kids homeopathic allergy medicine is being voluntarily recalled over concerns of “elevated levels of yeast and mold.” One lot of “Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy” made by Buzzagogo, Inc. is affected by the recall. The FDA says the bacteria could cause life-threatening reactions in immunocompromised people.

https://whnt.com/news/fda-recalls-childrens-allergy-meds-over-yeast-mold-concerns/

The end is near? Microsoft has retired Internet Explorer. The web browser, which came ‘on-line’ nearly 27 years ago, has been replaced with Microsoft Edge. Eventually, Internet Explorer will be permanently disabled as part of a future Windows update.

https://www.theverge.com/2022/6/15/23167121/microsoft-internet-explorer-end-of-support-retirement

Helping to ‘beat the heat’

Winston-Salem is opening up its recreation centers as cooling centers.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-rec-centers-cooling-heat/40289670

Silver Alert: Winston-Salem Police are looking for a missing woman (Wendy Carrie Taylor, age 51) last seen in the area of Robinhood Road.

Police say Taylor suffers from a cognitive disorder, triggering a Silver Alert.

Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773- 7700

Description: a white female, 5’06” tall, 130 pounds with blue eyes. Taylor’s hair was recently dyed brown. She was last seen wearing a blue and gray shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. She was carrying a white backpack as well.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/winston-salem-police-searching-missing-51-woman/40307084

Clark Howard: The #1 Internet Provider in America

With a score of 72, Verizon Fios regains the top spot in the latest report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). T-Mobile came in second place and AT&T, which was #1 in the last survey, drops to #3 place.

*When it comes to getting cheap internet, there are some things you should do before signing up with a new service provider.

Explore Your Options: Compare Prices and Terms

Even if you have limited internet options, there are still ways to save.

Start by searching for offers from competitors and call your existing

provider to see if it can match the deal.

Make sure you have your latest bill handy, so you know exactly what

you’re paying and can identify a real deal.

Note: According to the latest report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), customer satisfaction with (almost all) internet service providers (ISPs) has fallen slightly in this latest report.

https://clark.com/internet/best-internet-service-providers/

Tips: Keeping Pets Safe this Summer

Provide plenty of water

Pets need ‘hydration’ just like we (humans) do.

Beware of HOT pavement

Use the palm of your hand to check pavement temperatures before walking your pet!

Don’t leave your pet in the car

Just as with children, leaving a pet in the car for even a few minutes can cause it to have heat stroke. BTW: Even on a 70-degree day, a car – in direct sunlight – can heat up to 100 degrees within minutes.

https://www.dvm360.com/view/5-pet-safety-tips-common-summer-dangers