Thursday News, June 23, 2022

More than 50% of Americans (all ages) don’t swim or have basic swimming skills. Source: The American Red Cross

Summer Safety Tips: Drink plenty of fluids (mainly water). Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. And NEVER leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles! -NWS

Baby formula giveaway at two locations in the Triad this week! On Thursday (June 23): 11am-5pm at Union Baptist Church, Winston-Salem. And on Saturday (June 25): 11am-7pm at Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro. Hosted by StarMed Healthcare – https://www.facebook.com/StarMedCare/

*Parents and caregivers are eligible to receive one can of baby formula per person. There is no registration and the formula will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

Also, Covid testing and vaccine appointments available (info) at https://starmed.care/

June is World Refugee Awareness Month FREE Event: International Festival hosted by World Relief Triad. This Saturday (June 25) from 4pm to 7pm at the World Relief Triad / High Point office on 155 Northpoint Avenue! Celebrating our community’s cultural diversity. Enjoy food from different cultures. Games & activities. Cultural performances. All are welcome to attend. (Donations accepted). https://worldrelief.org/triad/

The FBI is investigating recent attacks against pro-life pregnancy centers as potential acts of domestic terrorism. Source: The Christian Post

Study: More than a quarter of the 790 abortion facilities across the US would close if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns (this summer) the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the case that legalized abortion nationwide. Thirteen states have trigger laws in place that would prohibit abortion should Roe be overturned by the high court in a decision expected at the end of the month, which would shift the issue to the state legislatures.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/study-predicts-more-than-a-quarter-of-us-abortion-clinics-will-close-if-supreme-court-strikes-down-roe

Planned Water Shut-off: 1700 Block of Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem

Service will be interrupted TODAY (June 23) between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

Reason: Water system improvements https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=990

The Winston-Salem City Council has approved a budget of $627.6 million for the upcoming fiscal year (2022-23), a spending plan that includes raises for police officers, firefighters and other city employees. The budget takes effect on July 1.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/winston-salem-city-budget-includes-raises

New data: Nearly 1 out of 5 adults who previously had COVID-19 now report having symptoms of long COVID. Some of the symptoms can include fatigue, bodily pain or changes in mental condition. BTW: Women were found to have a higher rate of long COVID than men. The information was sourced through the “Household Pulse Survey” conducted by the Census Bureau and the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).

https://myfox8.com/news/census-1-in-5-people-who-had-covid-19-report-having-long-covid/

Show me the money? After taking COVID-19 relief dollars meant for struggling hospitals, the state’s dominant hospital systems scored ‘record profits’ during the Covid pandemic. The seven largest hospital systems recorded billions of dollars of growth in cash and investments, while patients and rural hospitals hard hit by the 2020 pandemic, received very little financial help. *The study, released this week by the State Treasurer’s office, was peer reviewed. Read more: www.shpnc.org/what-the-health/nc-hospitals-profit-during-covid

Update: The police chief of the Uvalde school district was put on leave on Wednesday following backlash over his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Uvalde’s mayor also announced that the school will be demolished. CNN

Bruton Smith (owner and CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc) passed away on Wednesday. Smith was 95. *Funeral arrangements pending. https://myfox8.com/sports/nascar/bruton-smith-dead-at-95/

President Biden has asked Congress to suspend all federal gas and diesel taxes due to the record-high gas prices. However, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle expressed doubt that such a move will do enough to ‘ease rising gas prices’. CNN

DAY 5: The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol will present more information during today’s hearings (June 23) at 1pm.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/21/politics/january-6-hearings-day-4-what-to-expect/index.html

FOOD 101: Don’t keep these items in the fridge?

Potatoes, tomatoes, bananas, garlic and onions are among the items best kept in a cool, dark place…but not the fridge.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/lifestyle/2022/06/17/save-money-groceries-careful-planning-avoid-waste/

Did you know: Most condiments – including hot sauce, ketchup, mustard and BBQ sauces – don’t need to be stored in the refrigerator?

Most food experts suggest that refrigeration is not necessary. But, keeping sauces at room temperature is inviting the potential growth of bacteria and molds, as these tend to thrive in warm, moist environments. You make the call…

https://www.southernliving.com/food/kitchen-assistant/does-hot-sauce-need-to-be-refrigerated