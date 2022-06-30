Thursday News, June 30, 2022

Today is National Handshake day

Before you head out on vacation, ‘Give the Gift of Life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or the Blood Donor App.

BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Sunshine Beverages in downtown Winston-Salem (790 N.Trade Street) is giving away FREE cases of their Sparkling Energy Water (Citrus Lime or Lotus Pear).

TODAY (June 30) between 10am to 4pm. Just stop by their headquarters!

‘Eat More Chicken’

The new Chick-fil-A at Union Cross and I-40 in Kernersville is now OPEN.

*In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed within the greater Winston Salem area to help fight hunger. SOURCE: Press Release

*BTW: The Chick-fil-A on S. Main St. in Kville is currently CLOSED for remodeling.

“Study: Best Drink for your Kidneys, Coffee”

A new study posted in the Kidney International Reports journal, coffee may reduce the risk of acute kidney injury (AKI). John Hopkins Medicine researchers performed a major study using a group of approximately 14,000 adults (ages 45 to 64) over 24 years. https://www.eatthis.com/best-drink-kidneys-study/

The United States is significantly expanding its military foothold in Europe, with the establishment of America’s first permanent base for US troops in Poland. The move is the latest example of how Russia’s war in Ukraine is reshaping the continent amid rising fears that NATO members are becoming more vulnerable to attack. CNN

Israel’s parliament officially voted to dissolve itself on Thursday, bringing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s governing coalition to an end after months of political crises and triggering the country’s fifth election in less than 4 years. CBN News

New: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as the newest Supreme Court justice at noon. CBN News

CDC: Got COVID? Isolation can stop five days after a positive test or symptom onset IF you are fever-free for 24 hours. *NOTE: Masking in public for five MORE days is key.

Flashback: In 1922, Klondike bars were sold for just 10 cents apiece.

*Sheetz fuel stations are dropping SPECIFIC grades of gas by at least one dollar for a limited time- through the July 4th holiday.

*Fill up your tank with Unleaded 88 for $3.99 OR the E85 grade for $3.49.

NOTE: Unleaded 88 is EPA approved and should only be used in vehicles 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and Flex Fuel Vehicles. Keep in mind, that E85 contains more ethanol and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is made specifically for “flexible fuel vehicles.” Be sure to check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to use E85. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/sheetz-drops-price-of-gas-ahead-of-holiday-weekend/

ITEMS NEEDED…

Salem Pregnancy is in urgent need of the following…

Gerber formulas

Baby wash / shampoo

Baby lotion

Rash Cream

*also Size 4 Diapers, Summer Clothes (12 months to 2T)

New Location: 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem

Phone: 336.760.3680 web: https://spcclife.org/

ITEMS NEEDED

Open Hands uses small pop-top cans of food in the street bags they give out to the homeless in the Lexington area. Thank you in advance for your kindness.

They can always use the following donations (pop-top containers only):

Small Beef and Macaroni

Small Beef Stew

Small Lasagna

Small Applesauce or fruit cups

http://openhandsdavidsoncounty.org/ (336) 242-6142