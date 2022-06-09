Thursday News, June 9, 2022

High School graduation time (finally)! About 4,000 seniors will receive diplomas from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools during 14 commencement ceremonies spread over four days beginning later today! List of schools and details on the News Blog.

BTW: With the uptick in COVID transmission, masking is encouraged!

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/graduations-resume-thursday-amid-high-covid-levels-masks-will-help-the-experts-say/article

TONIGHT: Carter High School, 5pm, Carter High Auditorium

Glenn High School, 7:30pm – Outside tonight at Glenn High Stadium

Sleepers Awake: There are two types of ‘morning people’…

Those who jump out of bed in the morning and those who hit the snooze!

While it may be tempting to squeeze in a few extra minutes, research shows falling back asleep may do more harm than good. This type of sleep fragmentation can increase daytime sleepiness and grogginess while decreasing performance.

Hitting the snooze button for a few extra minutes of sleep actually causes more harm than good. So how can we ‘wake up’ better?

Try moving your alarm further from your bed so you have to get up to turn it off. Also, skip the loud alarms and try a soothing sound such as chirping birds or chiming bells?

A recent survey finding that it takes Americans an average of 24 minutes to actually get out of bed – after two alarms and hitting the snooze twice. Participants in a survey also said they change their alarm times an average of 38 times a year!? https://www.news4jax.com/health/2022/02/24/you-snooze-you-lose-research-shows-falling-back-asleep-may-do-more-harm-than-good/

Downtown Winston-Salem: Camino Bakery has reopened its Fourth Street location. A major part of the months-long renovation was to tear down a wall and add several hundred square feet to the customer area of the shop, allowing for more seating.

*Thanks to Michael Hastings with the Winston-Salem Journal. (News Blog at wbfj.fm)

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/camino-reopens-on-fourth-street-after-renovation/

Residents in Australia are paying more (lots more) for lettuce. Some grocery stores are selling a single head of iceberg lettuce for the jaw-dropping price of $12-dollars!! The shortage of some produce is due to flooding and heavy rain.

Would like ‘cabbage’ with that? KFC locations in Australia have resorted to using a “lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice…”

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/06/07/kfc-australia-cabbage-lettuce-burger/

Headline of the Day

“Study: North Carolina most social media-obsessed state in US”

A marketing agency analyzed the number of google searches for social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter in every state. North Carolina had more than 9,000,000 (9-million) social media searches per month.

https://myfox8.com/news/nc-is-most-social-media-obsessed-state-in-the-country-study-shows/

Local Baseball Action

The WS Dash hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers through Sunday!

Thursday (7pm) ‘Pups in the Park’

Fireworks Friday (7pm)

Saturday (6pm) Kids run the bases

Sunday (1pm) Family Day / Kids run the bases.

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

The US House of Representatives passed a wide-ranging gun control bill on Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in New York and Texas. The House bill will likely stall in the Senate, where lawmakers have crafted their own limited gun bill. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/house-passes-gun-control-bill-after-buffalo-uvalde-attacks

The Department of Justice has charged a California man with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The incident is the latest in a surge of intimidation and violence targeting conservative Supreme Court justices and pro-life organizations ahead of a landmark ‘roll-back’ of Roe v. Wade.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022/june/supreme-court-armed-man-arrested-near-justice-kavanaughs-house-after-making-threats

Primetime reveal: The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is set to unveil its work during a prime-time hearing TONIGHT

(June 9) at 8pm. BTW: Fox News has decided NOT to air the hearings.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/06/politics/january-6-public-hearings-explainer/index.html

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

City of Winston-Salem, Recreation & Parks Department is offering lots of fun and educational programs for kids of all ages.

Summer camp, teen programming, movies in the park and more!

https://www.cityofws.org/857/Programs-Activities

Insect season: Consumer Reports has tested more than 50 insect ‘repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal.

*Tip: No matter which brand or type of repellent you’re using, products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

https://www.consumerreports.org/insect-repellent/best-insect-repellents-for-you-and-your-family-a4042114470/

How effective (and safe) is your favorite sunscreen?

In their new 2022 review of more than 1,800 sunscreen products, the Environmental Working Group found that only one in four products (or 500), meets EWG standards for adequate sun protection while avoiding ingredients linked to known health harms. Products marketed for babies and kids do slightly better, on average, with one in three meeting EWG standards. Lots of helpful info at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/#0

There have been multiple black bear sightings in the Piedmont Triad.

Here are some safety tips if you meet a black bear…

Bears are wild animals – LEAVE THEM ALONE. They are simply seeking food.

Remove all food sources – including securing trash cans, taking down bird feeders, and cleaning grills – so you do not attract bears looking for food.

NOTE: If you do not bother the bear, the bear will most likely not bother you?

More info at the NC Wildlife Resources Commission website.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/animals/black-bear-sightings-in-kernersville/