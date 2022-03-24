Thursday News, March 24, 2022

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the LOW range for Thursday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

RECALL: Pfizer has issued a recall for Accuretic – a high blood pressure medication and its two generic versions – over cancer risks. The medications treat hypertension.

The CEOs of 10 airlines and cargo carriers are urging Biden to end mask mandates and Covid-19 testing requirements for international travelers.

Trouble paying rent, you’re not alone! Home should always be your happy place, but if you pay rent reality pushes happy right out the door. In February, the national median rent was up 17% from a year ago, marking the seventh-straight month of ‘rent’ soaring by double-digit percentages. https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/23/success/us-national-rent-february/index.html

Flags at half staff today in honor of former US secretary of state Medeleine Albright who passed away Wednesday from cancer. She was 84 years old.

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Tournament / Sweet 16…

TONIGHT: Duke vs Texas Tech at 9:30pm (WFMY-2)

FRIDAY: UNC vs UCLA at 9:30pm (WFMY-2)

NIT: Wake Forest will hold at 25 wins for the season.

Texas A&M too much for the Deacs last night in the NIT (67-52). GoDeacs.com

The cost to build or improve a home since the start of the pandemic has skyrocketed because of the rising prices of lumber.

Maybe you have seen the headlines that lumber prices are coming down.

Well, maybe. Lumber prices have started to slide downwards, but it’s going to take time for the consumer to see savings on building materials in general.

McDonald’s is putting Szechuan sauce back on the menu for a short time.

You can order Szechuan sauce with your McNuggets order starting on March 31 – while supplies last. Inspired by southwestern Chinese cuisine, McDonald’s Szechuan sauce combines soy, garlic, ginger, and mild vinegar. The ONLY way to get the Szechuan sauce – by ordering through the McDonald’s app.

Forsyth Creek Week: Daily learning events planned

Learn more about the importance of our local waterways and the fun events

planned this week with Forsyth Creek Week at www.forsythcreekweek.org/ .

Forsyth Creek Week continues through this Sunday, March 27.

BTW: You can safely drop off your unwanted medications at the police departments

in Winston-Salem and Kernersville this week. (Pills only).

Prayers appreciated. Well-known Christian author Randy Alcorn announced this week his wife Nanci is nearing the end of her years-long battle with colon cancer.

In the fall of 2019, the couple learned that Nanci’s cancer had spread into her lungs. Nanci had been diagnosed with colon cancer in the spring of 2018.

Alcorn, 67, revealed Monday his wife explained to him last Saturday she felt her time on earth was drawing to a close. With that in mind, all 11 members of the Alcorn family gathered around her hospital bed in their house.

“The beautiful thing was that all of them had earlier — either in the group of 11 of us, or one-by-one coming in to talk to her during the day — crowded into our bedroom and personally shared their love for their Grams and a temporary goodbye followed by eternal reunion…”

EnergyUnited is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its Empowering the Future scholarship program for High School seniors. Two $5,000 scholarships will be given to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school AND who plan to attend a college or technical school. Applicants must either live in a residence or attend a school served by EnergyUnited.

The deadline to apply is no later than Thursday, March 31.

Requirements: Submit a copy of their transcripts, respond to two essay questions and complete an online application.

For more information, visit: https://www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/.

Contact Adam Martin, Communications Specialist at 704-924-2139 or adam.martin@energyunited.com

FREE Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month.

Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries

every Friday in March. https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up is underway.

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’ or call 336-727-8000. Items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.