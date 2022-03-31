Thursday News, March 31, 2022

Weather Alert: Isolated strong storms between 11am and 3pm for the Triad.

President Biden is expected to order the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help control gas prices.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022/march/biden-planning-to-tap-oil-reserve-to-control-gas-prices

Republican Sen. Susan Collins on Wednesday publicly endorsed Supreme Court nominee Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson, all but guaranteeing her confirmation.

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/03/30/collins-will-vote-to-confirm-jackson-00021619

Crisis in Ukraine

*According to recently declassified intelligence reports, Russian leader Putin is unaware that his military has been using conscripts, or troops forced to enlist while taking heavy losses in Ukraine? Really?

*The International Red Cross is ready to facilitate the evacuation of tens of thousands of civilians out of the besieged city of Mariupol (Ukraine).

*UN: 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine. An estimated 6.5 million people have also been displaced from their homes within Ukraine since Russia launched its war.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/live-updates-red-cross-ready-for-mariupol-evacuation-friday/

Actor star Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from his acting career following a diagnosis with aphasia, a medical term for the loss of ability to understand or express speech. Aphasia can cause varying degrees of impairment in speech or understanding language. More than 2 million Americans have some form of the condition according to the National Aphasia Association.

https://www.faithwire.com/2022/03/30/pray-bruce-willis-stepping-away-from-acting-after-medical-diagnosis/

Jule Spach (pronounced ‘spock’) experienced A LOT during his 98 years!

He graduated from Reynolds High School in 1942. Was a POW during WWII.

He (and his wife, Nancy) were missionaries to Brazil for 25 years. They came back to Winston-Salem and helped build Arbor Acres Retirement Community.

Spach also participated on the Winston-Salem Council for the Homeless, and served two years as the president of Senior Services of Winston-Salem.

*Jule Spach passed away last weekend (March 26) at the age of 98.

*Memorial service: April 16 (3pm) at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Road. https://journalnow.com/news/local/jule-spach-world-war-ii-bomber-pilot-pow-camp-survivor-and-missionary-dies-at-age/

WXII 12 story on Jule Spach 2001: https://www.wxii12.com/article/remembering-jule-spach-greatest-generation/39573793

Travelers with a ‘green thumb’ listen up…

Many hotels are ‘pet friendly’, ‘kid friendly’ what about ‘plant friendly’?

The Elwood, a boutique hotel in Lexington, Kentucky is offering the “world’s first plant-friendly hotel experiences.” Guests can bring their leafy companions into suites complete with an abundance of “plant-friendly natural light.” And upon check-out, guests at the Elwood will leave with a complimentary potted succulent. 😊

BTW: The ARK Encounter (45 miles) and Creation Museum (75 miles) NORTH of the Elwood boutique hotel in Lexington, Kentucky. Plan your own Garden of Eden experience? https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/elwood-hotel-suites-lexington-kentucky-plant-travel-37057735

FREE Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics