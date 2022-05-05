Thursday News, MAY 05, 2022

Today is Cinco de Mayo

Today is National Day of Prayer. Local prayer gatherings happening today across the Triad, details on the Events page at wbfj.fm

Theme verse: ‘Exalt the Lord who has established us’

“You have accepted Christ Jesus as your Lord. Now keep on following him. Plant your roots in Christ and let him be the foundation for your life. Be strong in your faith, just as you were taught. And be grateful.” Colossians 2:6-7

The Federal Reserve will raise its key interest rate by half a percentage point – its most aggressive hike since 2000 – to combat rising inflation.

Israel is celebrating 74 years of independence as a modern Jewish state today.

Saving you money: Some items to consider buying in May…

Spring apparel. Furniture. Small kitchen appliances.

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-every-month

“I’m sorry…”

Ethan Zuckerman, creator of the original pop-up ad back in 1997, has a message for the Internet: “I’m sorry.” He also thinks that it’s time online sites and services moved on from using advertising as the primary means to make money. “I have come to believe that advertising is the original sin of the web,” he writes in an article for The Atlantic, going on to explain that everything from Facebook tracking us across sites to Google knowing just about everything about you has something to do with advertising.

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/pop-up-ads-creator-ethan-zuckerman-im-sorry-n182096?fbclid

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem hosting their annual

Used Book Sale starting TODAY and continuing through and Saturday (May 5, 6, 7)

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds – Education Building.

Parking at Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive. https://www.shepherdscenter.org/used-book-sale-1

*Thursday, May 5 from 9am-9pm *Friday, May 6 from 9am-9pm *Saturday May 7 from 8am-2pm

Strawberry Season: Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ on the news Blog!

Berry Farms in NC: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

‘Teacher Appreciation Week’

*Deals, discounts (and freebies) celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week 2022

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2022/05/02/teacher-appreciation-week-2022-freebies-deals/9612145002/

Election 2022: One-stop early voting continues thru May 14th.

Times and days will vary by county and city.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting / https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*View your ‘Sample Ballot’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (look for the ‘vote’ icon)

The Forsyth County Board of Elections currently needs over one hundred poll assistants to work during the May 17th Primary. The assistants will serve all day on Primary election day from 6:30am until 7:30pm. Poll assistants serve at the direction of the Chief Judge to fulfill whatever task needed. If you want to help, contact Karen at the Forsyth County Board of Elections at 336.703.2804.

Christian artist Katy Nichole shot to the top of music charts in record-breaking time after releasing her hit ‘In Jesus Name (God of Possible)’ – a song that was inspired by her own personal health crisis.

The 21-year-old wrote the song after enduring pain, anxiety, and depression during a lengthy battle with scoliosis.

In 2015, Nichole had spinal fusion surgery to correct her condition. Unfortunately, the procedure did not help her and she suffered for years.

“I reached a point where I was ready to give up, but God met me in my lowest place,” she noted. “I felt Him say He wasn’t done yet.”

The artist underwent a second surgery in 2018, where all the hardware from her fusion was removed.

“When I came out of the surgery, I saw the light again for the first time. I felt the weight of depression being lifted off of me,” Nichole wrote. “My spine was actually straighter with the hardware removed. Not only did I get my life back, but God also gave me my purpose.”

Over 150 million people worldwide have heard In Jesus Name (God of Possible) while nearly 3 million have watched the music video on YouTube.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/may/god-gave-me-my-purpose-christian-singer-tops-multiple-music-charts-after-overcoming-serious-illness

8 Things You Should Do Before 8 a.m. to Perform at Your Peak Every Day

Wake up;

get in the zone;

get moving;

put the right food in your body;

get ready;

get inspired;

get perspective; and

do something to move yourself forward.

Read more on the News Blog…

https://www.inc.com/benjamin-p-hardy/8-things-every-person-should-do-before-8-am.html

This graduating class seeing double?

Mansfield Independent School District (in Texas) will feature 35 pairs of twins, one set of triplets in its upcoming Graduation class. That’s 36 sets of multiples in the senior classes at its five high schools and one early college high school.

*The record: New Trier High School in Winnetka, Ill., earned two Guinness World Records in 2017 when the record-keeping agency verified that the school’s sophomore class contained 45 sets of twins and one set of triplets.

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2022/05/03/Mansfield-Independent-School-District-Texas-35-twins-one-triplets

Rio de Janeiro’s famous Christ the Redeemer has competition.

The small town of Encantado in southern Brazil has built a taller Christ to attract tourism.

Christ the Protector is 43 meters (141 feet meters) high, compared to Rio’s statue, which is 38 meters (125 feet), including in both cases their pedestals.

Built with concrete over a metal structure, it has already been erected on a hill above the town, but the venue will only open to the public sometime next year,

Rio’s Art Deco statue was built with reinforced concrete and soapstone and took nine years to complete in 1931, becoming an icon of Rio de Janeiro and one of the wonders of the world. https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazilian-town-builds-christ-statue-taller-than-rios-2022-04-29/?fbclid=IwAR3-XYhgcrzAqbDjKmSoYEAuILRd5i9O2TvW3_p5x-8yi7T3HueFsf5QjgY