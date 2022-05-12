Search
Thursday News, MAY 12, 2022

Verne Hill May 12, 2022

Election 2022: One-stop early voting ends this Saturday afternoon at 3pm (May 14).  Primary Election Day is this Tuesday (May 17, 2022)

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting   /   https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*View your ‘Sample Ballot’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (look for the ‘vote’ icon)

 

Big announcement: Atrium Health, the parent of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, plans to merge with Illinois based Advocate Aurora Health (if approved) would create the fifth largest not-for-profit health care system in the US. The proposed ‘merger’ must be approved by state and federal regulators, which could come by the end of the year.  Wake Forest University School of Medicine would be the academic core of the combined entity.  https://journalnow.com/business/local/atrium-to-merge-with-midwest-health-care-system-advocate-aurora/article

 

Update: New COVID-19 cases remain on the rise in Forsyth County with a 37.6% jump, according to the latest from the state’s Covid dashboard update on Wednesday.  The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the Triad is worth monitoring, but not overreacting to, according to local infectious diseases experts.  https://journalnow.com/news/local/new-covid-19-cases-climb-by-38-in-forsyth-no-new-deaths-reported/article

 

A small 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported last night near the town of Catawba just after midnight.  Catawba is located 1 hour SW of the Triad or 20 minutes from Statesville. To report if you felt the earthquake, go to earthquake.usgs.gov.  https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/2-2-magnitude-earthquake-reported-in-eastern-catawba-county/

 

UPDATE: Wake Forest and Jen Hoover (the Deacs women’s basketball coach) are ‘parting ways’ after 10 seasons.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forest-fires-womens-basketball-coach-jen-hoover-after-10-years/

 

FREE or reduced internet service? Yes. It’s estimated that 40% of US households qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (or ACP). It’s part of the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law. See if you qualify for reduced internet service on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.   Call 1-877-384-2575 or go online at GetInternet.gov.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/getinternet/?utm_source=www.getinternet.gov

 

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Fact: Stroke is the #1 leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST (or BE FAST) can save a life.

*Dr Amy Guzik (GOO-zick), associate professor of Neurology with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Stroke Center, shares with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Radio) about stroke symptoms and prevention. Listen now on our News Blog

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/stroke-awareness-with-dr-amy-guzik

 

Area College Graduation Season…

UPDATE: Davidson-Davie Community College (formerly DCCC)

Graduation happening TODAY (May 12) due to forecasted RAIN on Friday.

Ceremony times: 10am + 2pm.   https://www.davidsondavie.edu/graduation/

 

WSSU

Friday morning (May 13) in-person graduation at the Joel Coliseum (9:45am)

 

Wake Forest University

   Monday morning (May 16) at 9am til noon on Hearn Plaza.

 

 

Fuel-saving tips from AAA…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Source: AAA Carolinas https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

 

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostStroke Awareness with Dr Amy Guzik
