Thursday News, MAY 19, 2022

HOT: Above normal temperatures through the weekend

AAA: RECORD high prices for fuel continue. Fuel-saving tips from AAA…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Source: AAA Carolinas

Down day on Wall Street. Investor worries about rising inflation and a potential recession sent The Dow plunging over 1,100 points on Wednesday, its biggest loss since 2020.

Ramping up production for baby formula. President Biden is invoking the ‘Defense Production Act’ -which allows the government more control over industrial production during emergencies – to direct baby formula ingredients quicker to the manufacturers of formula. https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/18/politics/biden-defense-production-act-baby-formula/index.html

The Cheerwine Festival happening this Saturday (May 21) in Salisbury.

BTW: Salisbury is the hometown of Cheerwine. https://cheerwinefest.com/

Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe officially opens this Saturday (May 21) at 10am.

FYI: The first time that the Greensboro Waterpark will open a weekend before Memorial Day weekend. www.emeraldpoint.com

Winston-Salem fire officials: Thanks to smoke detectors, a family of seven on Kings Meadow Drive is safe after their home caught fire overnight. Unfortunately, the home is completely destroyed. Praise: No injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can order an additional 8 FREE at-home Covid-tests at COVIDTests.gov

This Saturday (May 21) is Armed Forces Day, a day to honor military personnel from all branches of the US military. The local non-profit American Heroes For North Carolina is hosting a special ‘Veterans Appreciation Day’ event at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville. This Saturday at NOON. Bring a yard chair (and sunscreen).

Location: 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville, NC 27284

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Local- Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston-Salem

Focus on the Family- Mental Health Resources

RECALLS in the News

RECALL: Ford is recalling some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs because the engines can catch fire. Note: Fires can happen with the recalled vehicles – even while the engines are off.

RECALL: Bags of ‘Gummies’ sold under Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers ‘brand names’ could contain tiny metal fragments. *Importantly, none of the recalled items are traditional Skittles, Starbursts, or Life Savers candies. Instead, they are specific packages of the “Gummies” variety of these products. Details https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/mars-wrigley-confectionery-us-llc-issues-voluntary-recall-specific-varieties-skittlesr-gummies#recall-photos

Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary race appears headed for a recount with candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick still separated by a razor-thin margin.

Archaeologists have uncovered a large, 2,000-year-old underground city in Turkey that could have been a refuge for early Christians escaping Roman persecution.

Bug season is here, which means you’ll need a good insect repellent!

Consumer Reports testing more than 50 insect ‘repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal. *Tip: No matter which brand or type of repellent you’re using, products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

FREE or reduced internet service? Yes. It’s estimated that 40% of US households qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (or ACP). It’s part of the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law. See if you qualify for reduced internet service on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. Call 1-877-384-2575 or go online at GetInternet.gov.

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Fact: Stroke is the #1 leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST (or BE FAST) can save a life.

Cheapest Days to Fill Up Your Gas Tank?

Sunday and Monday offer the lowest average gas prices.

Wednesday + Thursday are the worst days to buy gas. Source: www.GasBuddy,com

“No Mow May” for a great cause?

‘No Mow May’ is exactly what it sounds: Opting not to mow your lawn during the month of May. (kinda like ‘No Shave November’ but for lawns). The aim of ‘No Mow May’ is to give your local pollinators—like bees, wasps, and other insects—the chance to do their job. Learn more: https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/