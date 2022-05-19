Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Thursday News, MAY 19, 2022

Thursday News, MAY 19, 2022

Verne HillMay 19, 2022Comments Off on Thursday News, MAY 19, 2022

Like

HOT: Above normal temperatures through the weekend

 

AAA: RECORD high prices for fuel continue. Fuel-saving tips from AAA…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Source: AAA Carolinas https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

 

Down day on Wall Street.  Investor worries about rising inflation and a potential recession sent The Dow plunging over 1,100 points on Wednesday, its biggest loss since 2020.

 

Ramping up production for baby formula. President Biden is invoking the ‘Defense Production Act’ -which allows the government more control over industrial production during emergencies – to direct baby formula ingredients quicker to the manufacturers of formula. https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/18/politics/biden-defense-production-act-baby-formula/index.html

 

The Cheerwine Festival happening this Saturday (May 21) in Salisbury.

BTW: Salisbury is the hometown of Cheerwine.    https://cheerwinefest.com/

 

Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe officially opens this Saturday (May 21) at 10am.

FYI: The first time that the Greensboro Waterpark will open a weekend before Memorial Day weekend. www.emeraldpoint.com

 

Winston-Salem fire officials: Thanks to smoke detectors, a family of seven on Kings Meadow Drive is safe after their home caught fire overnight. Unfortunately, the home is completely destroyed. Praise: No injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/firefighters-battle-overnight-blaze-kings-meadow-drive-winston-salem-family-safe/

You can order an additional 8 FREE at-home Covid-tests at COVIDTests.gov

SITE: https://www.covid.gov/tests

 

This Saturday (May 21) is Armed Forces Day, a day to honor military personnel from all branches of the US military.  The local non-profit American Heroes For North Carolina is hosting a special ‘Veterans Appreciation Day’ event at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville.  This Saturday at NOON. Bring a yard chair (and sunscreen).

https://www.facebook.com/Carolina-Field-of-Honor-100736713389709/

Location: 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville, NC 27284

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/veterans-armed-forces-military-appreciation-wfmy/

 

 

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Faith-based resources are available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Local- Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston-Salem

Phone: (336) 896-0065. www.christiancounseling.org

Focus on the Family- Mental Health Resources

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/get-help/mental-health-resources/

 

RECALLS in the News

RECALL: Ford is recalling some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs because the engines can catch fire. Note: Fires can happen with the recalled vehicles – even while the engines are off.

https://myfox8.com/news/park-outside-ford-recalls-suvs-because-engines-can-catch-fire/

 

 

RECALL: Bags of ‘Gummies’ sold under Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers ‘brand names’ could contain tiny metal fragments. *Importantly, none of the recalled items are traditional Skittles, Starbursts, or Life Savers candies. Instead, they are specific packages of the “Gummies” variety of these products. Details https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/mars-wrigley-confectionery-us-llc-issues-voluntary-recall-specific-varieties-skittlesr-gummies#recall-photos

 

 

Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary race appears headed for a recount with candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick still separated by a razor-thin margin.

 

Archaeologists have uncovered a large, 2,000-year-old underground city in Turkey that could have been a refuge for early Christians escaping Roman persecution.

 

Bug season is here, which means you’ll need a good insect repellent!

Consumer Reports testing more than 50 insect ‘repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal.  *Tip: No matter which brand or type of repellent you’re using, products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

https://www.consumerreports.org/insect-repellent/best-insect-repellents-for-you-and-your-family-a4042114470/

 

FREE or reduced internet service? Yes. It’s estimated that 40% of US households qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (or ACP). It’s part of the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law. See if you qualify for reduced internet service on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.   Call 1-877-384-2575 or go online at GetInternet.gov.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/getinternet/?utm_source=www.getinternet.gov

 

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Fact: Stroke is the #1 leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST (or BE FAST) can save a life.

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/stroke-awareness-with-dr-amy-guzik

 

Cheapest Days to Fill Up Your Gas Tank?

Sunday and Monday offer the lowest average gas prices.

Wednesday + Thursday are the worst days to buy gas. Source: www.GasBuddy,com

 

“No Mow May” for a great cause?

‘No Mow May’ is exactly what it sounds: Opting not to mow your lawn during the month of May. (kinda like ‘No Shave November’ but for lawns).  The aim of ‘No Mow May’ is to give your local pollinators—like bees, wasps, and other insects—the chance to do their job.   Learn more: https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostMinistry Job Opportunities
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Mental Health Awareness

Verne HillMay 19, 2022

Ministry Job Opportunities

Wally DeckerMay 19, 2022

Wednesday Word

NuMay 18, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes