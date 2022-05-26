Thursday News, MAY 26, 2022

Good News: Overall, it’s a great time to be entering the job market

Thanks to our ‘job coach’ Randy Wooden (Director, Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem) for some timely advice and resources for graduates (both High school and college) as many are looking for ‘jobs’.

*Randy mentioned a great job search resource: www.onetonline.org

O-Net-Online.org gives you a glimpse into the skills and educational requirement for hundreds of jobs in their “My Next Move” section.

The ‘salary’ question during a job interview can be stressful for some job seekers. Keep this in mind: Job candidates have more bargaining power now due to rising inflation and the nationwide labor shortage. Experts suggest there are almost two jobs available for every job seeker — so, the odds are in your favor. CNN

How effective (and safe) is your favorite sunscreen? In their new 2022 review of more than 1,800 sunscreen products, the Environmental Working Group found that only one in four products (or 500), meets EWG standards for adequate sun protection while avoiding ingredients linked to known health harms. Products marketed for babies and kids do slightly better, on average, with one in three meeting EWG standards. Lots of helpful info at https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/#0

Update on that Jif peanut butter recall. Candy, trail mix and other snacks made with jif peanut butter are now included in a nationwide recall. The recall affects 45 kinds of Jif products, including both creamy and crunchy peanut butter, peanut butter to-go packs, and the natural squeeze pouch. Reason: possible salmonella contamination. NOTE: All of the recalled Jif peanut butter include the numbers 1274425-2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven digits. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jif-peanut-butter-recall-salmonella-outbreak-candy-snacks-cdc/

Salty and Sweet? Oreo and Ritz have ‘joined together. It’s one-part cracker and another part cookie, joined together by a layer of peanut-butter-flavored crème, with another layer of cookie creme. Would YOU them?? The company is giving out free ‘samples’ at a special website – https://www.oreo.com/ritz

The American Red Cross will continue to test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies through June 3. Test results will be available to donors via the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or at RedCrossBlood.org within one to two weeks.

NOTE: You may still donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Knowing the name of the manufacturer is critical in determining your blood donation eligibility.

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children – ages 5 to 11 – are now available.

*For more information about where to find a Covid vaccine or booster appointment locally, go to MySpot.nc.gov

Continue to PRAY for the community of Uvalde (YOU- VALL- DEE), Texas

*Families of the 19 students and two teachers killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school have begun to make funeral arrangements for their loved ones. President Biden will travel to Uvalde to meet with the families of the victims

*Flags remain at half-staff this morning, remembering the victims of that deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas (80 miles west of San Antonio) on Tuesday.

*19 children and two adults lost their lives on Tuesday at Robb Elementary.

Focus on the Family: Talking to your children about tragic events like latest school shooting in Texas. Check out the News Blog at wbfj.,fm,

Voice Trackers Delight: Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-29, 2022)

Monday is Memorial Day. Remembering and honoring those who lost their lives while serving in the US military. We enjoy ‘freedom’ today because of their sacrifice.

With Memorial Day just around the corner, nearly half of Americans surveyed say they are ‘altering’ their summer vacation plans- due to higher prices. More than 70% of respondents said they have had to cut back on purchases over the last month. https://www.newsnationnow.com/polls/poll-americans-forced-to-cut-back-on-spending-travel/?

Fuel-saving tips from AAA…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Cheapest Days to Fill Up Your Gas Tank?

Sunday and Monday offer the lowest average gas prices.

Wednesday + Thursday are the worst days to buy gas. Source: www.GasBuddy,com

Memorial Day is what many call the ‘unofficial start to summer’

Favorite burger topping? #1 Majority of us love cheese on their burger.

Additional toppings: Ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, bacon, mayo…

According to Grubhub, the most popular cheese choices?

American cheese (#1), followed by cheddar, Swiss, provolone, and Pepper Jack.

CDC: Healthy Food Prep Tips – Steps to reduce the risk of E. coli infections…

*Wash hands frequently.

*Clean food preparation areas thoroughly.

*Wash ALL fruits and vegetables before eating.

*Cook meats thoroughly to kill harmful germs.

Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of the meat internally.

-Steaks and roasts should be cooked to at least 145˚F.

-Cook ground beef and pork to at least 160˚F.

Fact: Your body is about 70% water. Drinking enough water daily is essential to good health. Actually, the National Academy of Medicine estimates that most people need 90–125 ounces of (water) per day. *That’s more than the 8, 8-ounce glasses that we ‘think’ we need. https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/how-to-drink-more-water#

Beware of ‘price gouging’ If you suspect price gouging for any product – especially for baby formula – you can file a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Justice (Attorney General’s office) by calling 1 (877) 5-NO-SCAM.

FREE or reduced internet service?

Yes. It’s estimated that 40% of US households qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (or ACP). See if you qualify for reduced internet service at GetInternet.gov.

“No Mow May”? ‘No Mow May’ is exactly what it sounds, opting not to mow your lawn during the month of May. (Kinda like ‘No Shave November’ but for lawns). Reason: To give our local pollinators- like bees, wasps, and other insects -the chance to do their job. *Learn more at https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/

Insect season: Consumer Reports has tested more than 50 insect ‘repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal.

*Tip: No matter which brand or type of repellent you’re using, products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

How effective (and safe) is your favorite sunscreen?

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Fact: Stroke is the #1 leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST (or BE FAST) can save a life.

Use the letters “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1.

Face Drooping – Arm Weakness – Is speech slurred?- Time to Call 9-1-1

Good News: Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk by as much as 80%. Source: American Heart Association https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association