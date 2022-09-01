Search
Thursday News, Sept 01, 2022

Thursday News, Sept 01, 2022

Dunkin’: Offering a cup o’ Thank You to area teachers TODAY (Sept 1). In celebration of educators, participating Dunkin’ locations are offering ‘teachers’ a FREE medium hot or iced coffee. Details at www.dunkindonuts.com

 

What to purchase in September (and save money)?

Save on grills, school supplies, bicycles, bedding, air fares and summer (clothing) leftovers just to name a few.  Check out more on the News Blog.

https://www.dealnews.com/features/discounts/months/September/

 

Mount Tabor Strong: Today marks one year since that deadly school shooting.

*BTW: A tree and a plaque will be dedicated in William Miller’s memory in the ‘Spartan Memory Garden’ later today.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/one-year-after-a-fatal-shooting-at-mount-tabor-the-pain-still-lingers

 

Dr. Whitney Oakley has been sworn in as the next superintendent of Guilford County Schools.  Oakley brings more than 20 years of educational experience to the role AND the first superintendent from Guilford County.

Dr Oakley attended public schools (K-12) in Guilford County!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/guilford-county-schools-to-announce-new-superintendent/

 

Headline of the Morning

‘Less than a quarter (25%) of adults are getting enough exercise’

 

What’s your favorite Mayo?

Brand loyalty brings out strong reactions among readers on Facebook post.

Source: Michael Hastings, foodie with the Winston-Salem Journal

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/mayo-brings-out-strong-reactions-among-readers-in-facebook-query/article

 

Getting connected. Nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in North Carolina will (soon) be getting access to high-speed internet. Governor Cooper announcing on Wednesday that nearly 70 counties in our state, including Forsyth and Guilford will get new access to high-speed internet.

The state will be using funding from the American Rescue Plan and other grants.

Info at Affordable Connectivity Program or getinternet.gov.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/governor-roy-cooper-announcing-major-broadband-investment/

 

SPORTS

College Football: Season opener – Go Deacs!!!!

Wake Forest hosting VMI this Thursday (at home). Kick off at 7:30pm.

Seats starting at $15 dollars: Details at https://godeacs.com/index.aspx

 

Local baseball action

The Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting the Winston-Salem Dash through Sunday. www.wsdash.com

 

Serena Williams and Coco Gauff both advance to third round of US Open

 

 

 

 

Back to School:  Yes, those yellow buses are back on the road…

In Forsyth County, vehicles ‘illegally pass school buses over 100 times a day’.

-Source: Transportation officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The cost? A minimum fine of $500 for violating school bus stop-arm laws.     

 

“Operation School Watch”

Greensboro Police will be ‘out in force’ over the next 2-weeks – cracking down

on speeders in school zones. The initiative will wrap up on Sept. 9th.   -PSA

 

WBFJ Grand Stand Concert at the Carolina Classic Fair

*Rend Collective at the Fair on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

 

 

The FDA has approved an updated ‘bi-variant’ COVID booster for this Fall.

The modified boosters, designed to protect from serious illness, should be available to the public by mid-September (?)

BTW: Covid-19 is expected to surge again later this fall and winter, as it has in the past two years of the pandemic.

https://journalnow.com/news/national/fda-clears-updated-covid-boosters-targeting-newest-variants

Find a Covid vaccine site near me: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

Covid testing sites near me: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests

 

Check out the News Blog on how to order FREE Covid-19 tests this week.  www.COVIDTests.gov

FYI: The federal government is ‘pausing’ it’s FREE at-home Covid-19 test (kits) program on Friday, Sept 2.  You will have access to free testing including free at-home tests through private insurance as well as Medicare, Medicaid and free community-based free testing sites. https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/politics/2022/08/29/white-house-to-pause-free-covid-19-tests-kit

 

 

‘Giving the Gift of Life’  Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the  Blood Donor App.

 

Mission of Mercy: Free mobile dental clinic for adults.

Happening September 9-10, 2022 in High Point.

*Additional VOLUNTEERS are needed for the High Point event…

FYI: This adult clinic provides complimentary dental procedures for adults who cannot afford or do not have access to oral health care.

*Presented by the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation.

FAQ: https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom/ncdsf-mom-services

https://web.cvent.com/event/0679bac3-6514-42d2-9d20-df4eea94a80d/summary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

