Thursday News, Sept 01, 2022

Dunkin’: Offering a cup o’ Thank You to area teachers TODAY (Sept 1). In celebration of educators, participating Dunkin’ locations are offering ‘teachers’ a FREE medium hot or iced coffee. Details at www.dunkindonuts.com
What to purchase in September (and save money)?
Save on grills, school supplies, bicycles, bedding, air fares and summer (clothing) leftovers just to name a few. Check out more on the News Blog.
https://www.dealnews.com/features/discounts/months/September/
Mount Tabor Strong: Today marks one year since that deadly school shooting.
*BTW: A tree and a plaque will be dedicated in William Miller’s memory in the ‘Spartan Memory Garden’ later today.
https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/one-year-after-a-fatal-shooting-at-mount-tabor-the-pain-still-lingers
Dr. Whitney Oakley has been sworn in as the next superintendent of Guilford County Schools. Oakley brings more than 20 years of educational experience to the role AND the first superintendent from Guilford County.
Dr Oakley attended public schools (K-12) in Guilford County!
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/guilford-county-schools-to-announce-new-superintendent/
Headline of the Morning
‘Less than a quarter (25%) of adults are getting enough exercise’
What’s your favorite Mayo?
Brand loyalty brings out strong reactions among readers on Facebook post.
Source: Michael Hastings, foodie with the Winston-Salem Journal
https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/mayo-brings-out-strong-reactions-among-readers-in-facebook-query/article
Getting connected. Nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in North Carolina will (soon) be getting access to high-speed internet. Governor Cooper announcing on Wednesday that nearly 70 counties in our state, including Forsyth and Guilford will get new access to high-speed internet.
The state will be using funding from the American Rescue Plan and other grants.
Info at Affordable Connectivity Program or getinternet.gov.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/governor-roy-cooper-announcing-major-broadband-investment/
SPORTS
College Football: Season opener – Go Deacs!!!!
Wake Forest hosting VMI this Thursday (at home). Kick off at 7:30pm.
Seats starting at $15 dollars: Details at https://godeacs.com/index.aspx
Local baseball action
The Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting the Winston-Salem Dash through Sunday. www.wsdash.com
Serena Williams and Coco Gauff both advance to third round of US Open
Back to School: Yes, those yellow buses are back on the road…
In Forsyth County, vehicles ‘illegally pass school buses over 100 times a day’.
-Source: Transportation officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
The cost? A minimum fine of $500 for violating school bus stop-arm laws.
“Operation School Watch”
Greensboro Police will be ‘out in force’ over the next 2-weeks – cracking down
on speeders in school zones. The initiative will wrap up on Sept. 9th. -PSA
WBFJ Grand Stand Concert at the Carolina Classic Fair
*Rend Collective at the Fair on Wednesday, October 5, 2022
The FDA has approved an updated ‘bi-variant’ COVID booster for this Fall.
The modified boosters, designed to protect from serious illness, should be available to the public by mid-September (?)
BTW: Covid-19 is expected to surge again later this fall and winter, as it has in the past two years of the pandemic.
https://journalnow.com/news/national/fda-clears-updated-covid-boosters-targeting-newest-variants
Find a Covid vaccine site near me: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines
Covid testing sites near me: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests
Check out the News Blog on how to order FREE Covid-19 tests this week. www.COVIDTests.gov
FYI: The federal government is ‘pausing’ it’s FREE at-home Covid-19 test (kits) program on Friday, Sept 2. You will have access to free testing including free at-home tests through private insurance as well as Medicare, Medicaid and free community-based free testing sites. https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/politics/2022/08/29/white-house-to-pause-free-covid-19-tests-kit
‘Giving the Gift of Life’ Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.
Mission of Mercy: Free mobile dental clinic for adults.
Happening September 9-10, 2022 in High Point.
*Additional VOLUNTEERS are needed for the High Point event…
FYI: This adult clinic provides complimentary dental procedures for adults who cannot afford or do not have access to oral health care.
*Presented by the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation.
FAQ: https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom/ncdsf-mom-services
https://web.cvent.com/event/0679bac3-6514-42d2-9d20-df4eea94a80d/summary
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Thursday News, Sept 01, 2022 - September 1, 2022
- Wednesday News, August 31, 2022 - August 31, 2022
- Dunkin’ offering FREE coffee to teachers on Thursday! - August 30, 2022