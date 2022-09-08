Thursday News, SEPT 08, 2022

Rain chances go up. Temps go down for the weekend…

Free dental clinic for adults this Friday + Saturday (Sept 9-10) in High Point.

Come EARLY. First come. First serve.

Some patients will arrive around midnight. Dental examinations will begin at 6am.

Food and drink for the waiting periods. Bring an athletic chair for extended stays.

Adequate clothing to keep you comfortable while you wait.

Identification in case you need medication following your treatment.

Any medication you may need during your time at the clinic.

This adult clinic will provide complimentary dental procedures for adults

who cannot afford or do not have access to oral health care.

*Presented by the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation.

*Additional VOLUNTEERS are also needed for the High Point event…

FAQ on the News Blog: https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom/ncdsf-mom-services

https://web.cvent.com/event/0679bac3-6514-42d2-9d20-df4eea94a80d/summary

RECALL: More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These C-PAP and Bi-PAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the FDA, the ‘masks contain magnets’ that can affect the function of implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents and pacemakers.

If you don’t have implanted metal objects in your body, you can continue to use these products. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.cbsnews.com/pittsburgh/news/fda-recalls-millions-of-sleep-apnea-machines-due-to-safety-concerns/

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/update-certain-philips-respironics-ventilators-bipap-machines-and-cpap-machines-recalled-due

Test of Transparency. The Forsyth County Board of Elections is conducting their pre-election testing of all voting machines. “The testing process is open for public observation (through next Wednesday, Sept 14); due to limited space (you will need to) schedule an appointment”. Contact information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Please call Jay Lerman at (336) 703-2804 to reserve a time to observe the pre-election testing.

The testing process involves a simulated election using pre-marked ballots to be scanned through every tabulator that will be used in the November 8, 2022 General Election.

https://www.forsyth.cc/Elections/article.aspx?NewsID=27188

A glimpse of the past. Israeli archaeologists have uncovered rare pieces of ivory from the First Temple period that is revealing ‘more insight’ into life during ancient Old Testament times. The discovery of some 1,500 tiny pieces were uncovered at the sprawling City of David dig site in the ruins of a large ‘lavash’ building that would have been in use as far back as 800 BC. The decorative pieces are helping experts continue to put together the historic puzzle of Jerusalem from more than 2,500 years ago.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2022/september/israeli-archaeologists-uncover-rare-ivory-pieces-from-first-temple-period

From executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers—creators of WAR ROOM and FIREPROOF—comes ‘LIFEMARK’, a new film based on an incredible true story that celebrates adoption, reconciliation, and love. In theaters this Friday, Sept 9 (limited run through next Wednesday, Sept 14)!

David’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birth mother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son

she’s only held once. https://lifemarkmovie.com/

Suicide affects all ages.

In 2020, suicide was the 2nd leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34 or one death every 11 minutes… https://www.cdc.gov/suicide/facts/index.html

Reminder: You are NOT alone. There is help…

9-8-8 is the new ‘national mental health hotline’ number.

Learn more: https://988lifeline.org/

Restoration Place Counseling (focus on women 12 and up) www.rpcounseling.org

Associates in Christian Counseling https://christiancounseling.org/

The Religious Freedom Institute has released a new report warning that pro-life organizations, churches, and schools are still facing ongoing threats against their facilities, staff, and volunteers. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2022/september/threat-to-pro-life-americans-remains-high-fbi-under-fire-for-lack-of-response-after-dozens-of-attacks

Breaking News: Queen Elizabeth II is under ‘medical supervision’ this morning.

Officials noting that doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”

The palace says the 96-year-old monarch is “comfortable” and will remain at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.

https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/queen-elizabeth-health-concerns-intl-gbr/index.html

Follow. Follow. Follow. Follow…the yellow brick road!

The ‘Autumn Oz Festival’ is happening this month at Beech Mountain!

Capture the ‘Wizard of Oz’ experience over 3 select weekends in the High Country (September 9-11, 16-18, and 23-25).

Ticket info: https://www.showpass.com/o/land-of-oz-theme-park/

BTW: The Land of Oz was a theme park that operated between 1970-1980 on Beech Mountain. https://www.landofoznc.com/