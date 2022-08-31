TIPS: Cooking delicious chicken

Simple tricks to cooking delicious chicken

Don’t rinse raw chicken before cooking?

Washing, rinsing or soaking raw chicken will not kill the bacteria. There’s also a good chance you’ll splash or splatter the dangerous germs all over your kitchen, contaminating your sink, work surface and utensils.

*Just pat the chicken dry with paper towels.

Don’t worry! The high heat it takes to cook it will also kill the germs

Don’t ‘over-marinate with citrus juice?

More is not better.

Don’t ‘Stir Fry’ chicken and veggies at the same time

Stir fry the chicken first until just cooked (adding seasonings like ginger, scallion, garlic and soy sauce just before it’s done so they don’t burn), then remove and set aside. Reheat the wok or pan until very hot, separately cook the veggies and sauce. Just before serving, add the chicken back to the pan and toss briefly just to heat through.

Don’t use fancy Olive Oil for fried chicken

Expensive extra-virgin oils can smoke and burn if they get too hot, leaving a bitter taste.

Instead, use vegetable oil. It will be much easier on your wallet, and the chicken will taste great.

https://www.foodnetwork.com/how-to/packages/help-around-the-kitchen/photos/chicken-mistakes