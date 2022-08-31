Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog TIPS: Cooking delicious chicken

TIPS: Cooking delicious chicken

Oct 11, 2022Comments Off on TIPS: Cooking delicious chicken

Like

Simple tricks to cooking delicious chicken

Don’t rinse raw chicken before cooking?

Washing, rinsing or soaking raw chicken will not kill the bacteria. There’s also a good chance you’ll splash or splatter the dangerous germs all over your kitchen, contaminating your sink, work surface and utensils.

*Just pat the chicken dry with paper towels.

Don’t worry! The high heat it takes to cook it will also kill the germs

 

Don’t ‘over-marinate with citrus juice?

More is not better.

 

Don’t ‘Stir Fry’ chicken and veggies at the same time

Stir fry the chicken first until just cooked (adding seasonings like ginger, scallion, garlic and soy sauce just before it’s done so they don’t burn), then remove and set aside. Reheat the wok or pan until very hot, separately cook the veggies and sauce. Just before serving, add the chicken back to the pan and toss briefly just to heat through.

 

Don’t use fancy Olive Oil for fried chicken

Expensive extra-virgin oils can smoke and burn if they get too hot, leaving a bitter taste.
Instead, use vegetable oil. It will be much easier on your wallet, and the chicken will taste great.

https://www.foodnetwork.com/how-to/packages/help-around-the-kitchen/photos/chicken-mistakes

 

 

Verne Hill
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
Previous PostTuesday News

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News

Sep 20, 2022

S@5: ‘Next Step Ministries’

Oct 11, 2022

‘Reciting’ the entire New Testament by memory (live)

Oct 11, 2022

Fair increase

Oct 11, 2022

WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes