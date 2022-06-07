Tips: What if I encounter a black bear?

There have been multiple black bear sightings in the Piedmont. The latest sighting has been in the Kernersville area, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Here are some safety tips if you meet a black bear…

Bears are wild animals – LEAVE THEM ALONE. They are simply seeking food.

Remove all food sources – including securing trash cans, taking down bird feeders, and cleaning grills – so you do not attract bears looking for food.

Bottom Line: If you do not bother the bear, the bear will most likely not bother you?

More info at the NC Wildlife Resources Commission website.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/animals/black-bear-sightings-in-kernersville/