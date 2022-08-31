Search
Your Family Station
Tips for avoiding the flu

Oct 07, 2022

Taking precautions against the flu virus is especially important for adults over the age of 65, who are more likely to experience severe reactions to the virus due to weakened immune systems as we age. It becomes even more dangerous for people living with conditions such as heart disease or COPD.

Tips for avoiding the flu include…

*Wash your hands as often as you can OR use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

*Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

*Use a tissue or sleeve to cover up a cough or sneeze.

*Remember those Covid masks, use them!

#1 Get vaccinated each year.

*Finally, you can avoid getting the flu by supporting the self-care of those around you. Encourage those who are ill to stay home, drink non-caffeinated fluids, and get plenty of rest.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/agewise-tips-for-avoiding-the-flu/article_8d7e17c4-4043-11ed-890b-b337f8052cc2.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

October is National Fire Safety Month

