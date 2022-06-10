Tips: Keeping Pets Safe this Summer

Provide plenty of water. Pets need ‘hydration’ just like we (humans) do.

Beware of HOT pavement. Use the palm of your hand to check pavement temperatures before walking your pet!

Don’t leave your pet in the car. Just as with children, leaving a pet in the car for even a few minutes can cause it to have heat stroke. BTW: Even on a 70-degree day, a car – in direct sunlight – can heat up to 100 degrees within minutes.

https://www.dvm360.com/view/5-pet-safety-tips-common-summer-dangers