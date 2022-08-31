Today is national TACO day (deals)

Search
Oct 04, 2022

Can you say Taco Tuesday, supersized??

Food deals and offerings …

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Moe Rewards Members will score $5 off any meal kit, including the Taco Meal Kit, complete with free chips and salsa.

Taco Bell: The Taco Lover’s Pass deal is available exclusively on the Taco Bell app (this Tuesday only). Rewards members can redeem one of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days for $10. https://www.today.com/food/national-taco-day-2022-19-freebies-deals-t264939

7-Eleven: 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get 10 mini tacos for only $2. The deal is valid at participating 7-Eleven + Speedway locations.

https://www.foodnetwork.com/fn-dish/news/where-to-get-free-tacos-national-taco-day
Previous PostQueen of Country Music has passed

