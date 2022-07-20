Today is national Hot Dog day

*Check our Facebook page for LOCAL eateries that serve up the BEST hotdogs!

Hot Dog Deals for July 20, 2022…

Sheetz

The deal: Make a purchase on the Sheetz app and you’ll get two hot dogs for free. When: July 20-22

Love’s Travel Stops

The deal: Grab a free hot dog or roller grill item. You’ll have to grab the deal out of the mobile app, but it’s good on items like Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, egg rolls, and more. When: July 20

Pilot Flying J

The deal: Pop into the myRewards Plus app to get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on hot dogs. When: July 20

Whole Foods

The deal: Get 20% off all hot dogs. If you’re a Prime member, you’ll get an extra 10% off. That deal includes plant-based hot dogs. When: July 20-26

Whole Foods & Walmart

The deal: Take 70% off Applegate’s Do Good Dog hot dogs with the linked coupon, which is valid at Whole Foods or Walmart. When: July 20

