Tony Dow: Known for sharing about his ‘mental health challenges’

Tony Dow, an actor and director, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” passed away on Wednesday (confirmed this time). Dow was 77. Dow had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving hospice care.

*Tony Dow was thrust into Classic TV stardom at age 12, when he was cast on the iconic sitcom “Leave It to Beaver.” The show ran from 1957 to 1963.

*On the reality side, Dow, who experienced undiagnosed ‘depression’ from age 20 to age 40, spoke out for decades about his mental health challenges – in order to help others! Dow told CBS that once he accepted his diagnosis and began treatment, he found hope. https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/entertainment/tony-dow-obit/index.html

Remember 9-8-8: Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline #

988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (now known as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline). You can call, text, or chat 9-8-8 and get connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network. https://988lifeline.org/