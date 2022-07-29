Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tony Dow: Known for sharing about his ‘mental health challenges’

Tony Dow: Known for sharing about his ‘mental health challenges’

Verne HillJul 29, 2022Comments Off on Tony Dow: Known for sharing about his ‘mental health challenges’

Like

Tony Dow, an actor and director, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” passed away on Wednesday (confirmed this time). Dow was 77. Dow had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving hospice care.

*Tony Dow was thrust into Classic TV stardom at age 12, when he was cast on the iconic sitcom “Leave It to Beaver.” The show ran from 1957 to 1963.

*On the reality side, Dow, who experienced undiagnosed ‘depression’ from age 20 to age 40, spoke out for decades about his mental health challenges – in order to help others! Dow told CBS that once he accepted his diagnosis and began treatment, he found hope. https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/entertainment/tony-dow-obit/index.html

Remember 9-8-8: Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline #

988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (now known as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline).  You can call, text, or chat 9-8-8 and get connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network.   https://988lifeline.org/

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostOver 50? Get your Covid booster now...
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

For King & Country Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro

NuJul 29, 2022

Over 50? Get your Covid booster now…

Verne HillJul 29, 2022

S@5 for July 31, 2022

Verne HillJul 29, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) is in need of several baby items… diapers, formula, baby wash, lotion, & shampoo. Also, volunteers are needed in several areas too. 336.760.3680 http://www.spcclife.org
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of monetary donations. Items can[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes