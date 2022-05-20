Traffic Alert: Paul McCartney in Winston-Salem

Expect heavier traffic around Truist Field (where the Deacs play Football) Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem for the Paul McCartney concert.
*Deacon Blvd, Coliseum Drive, University Parkway…
*Parking lots will open at 3pm. Gates open at 6pm. Concert at 8pm.
Detailed parking and shuttle information is available here.
http://www.ljvm.com/paul-mccartney-event-info/
