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Home Traffic Alert: WFU Football game and Carolina Classic Fair (Saturday)

Traffic Alert: WFU Football game and Carolina Classic Fair (Saturday)

wbfj-verne
October 2, 2026

Wake Forest at home Saturday during the Carolina Classic Fair

Wake Forest vs Stanford. Kick off at noon on Saturday…

FREE Shuttles will be available.

Fair guests are encouraged to use the two FREE shuttle lots between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday to avoid traffic congestion.

Parking will be available at the following locations…

2400 Reynolda Lot—FREE Shuttle

Church Lot at 3730 University Parkway—FREE Shuttle

Parking Fees during the Wake Forest game…

Pepsi and Senior Services parking lots—$40 (first-come, first-served)

Second Harvest and Whitaker Lofts parking lots—$30 (first-come, first-served)

Parking fees will return to $10 in the evening after football traffic clears.

The FREE shuttles will run through 11pm on Saturday, Oct 3.

Visit app.godeacs.com/football_parking for parking maps and more information.

For more information about the Carolina Classic Fair, please wbfj.fm

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