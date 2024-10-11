WHAT'S NEW
Home Traffic / Parking around the WS Fairgrounds this Saturday

wbfj-verne
October 11, 2024

It’s the final weekend of the Carolina Classic Fair AND a Wake Forest football game – The Deacs play Clemson at noon – on Saturday! 

Carpooling is advised if possible. Arrive early and follow the directional signs!!!

Parking is available at the Joel Coliseum and Allegacy Stadium parking lots until full.

*The cost to park Saturday morning = $30 dollars ($10 dollars to park after the game).

 

FREE remote shuttle service at 2400 Reynolda road starting at 10:30am with a drop of in front of the Joel Coliseum parking lots.

Updates on the Carolina Classic social media pages.

