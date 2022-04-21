Search
‘The Tree of Valor’ in Salisbury (April 23)

Verne HillApr 21, 2022Comments Off on ‘The Tree of Valor’ in Salisbury (April 23)

‘The Tree of Valor’ Cadence of Courage event happening on Saturday evening, April 23, 2022 from 7pm – 9:30pm
Location: 130 S Main Street, Salisbury, NC

Teresa Ramey Martin, local author of the book, ‘Sitting With A Soldier’ shares with Verne (WBFJ) about the Tree of Valor event.

‘The Tree of Valor’ Cadence of Courage event
Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 7pm – 9:30pm
Location: 130 S Main Street, Salisbury, NC

Free event. Everyone is welcome…
www.facebook.com/events/709812483385445

“Please join The Tree of Valor as we salute Salisbury for bringing our honored troops past and present to town in our forward marching pictorial tribute to our Veterans. We want to share with you the story of the forests you are seeing around town!”
There is no more appropriate place to sit with a soldier than beneath a tree of valor.

As you venture through downtown Salisbury look for The Tree of Valor pictorial tributes at…
130 South Main Street Headquarters
206 South Main Street Americas Family Tree Forest
123 East Innes Street Sitting With A Soldier

Teresa Ramey Martin, local author of the book, ‘Sitting With A Soldier’.  336-423-3549 teresamartin451@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/teresarameymartin

Lori Egerter, Founder of ‘The Tree of Valor’.
717-515-7418 thetreeofvalor@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/thetreeofvalor

 

