Human Trafficking Hotline # 1 (888) 373-7888
Triad Ladder of Hope: Giving hope one step at a time
Brianna Racchini, Executive Director, Triad Ladder of Hope
Triad Ladder of Hope is a non-profit (faith-based) organization dedicated to the prevention, education, and serving victims of human trafficking. www.triadladderofhope.org
Upcoming Fundraising Events July 9 – Color Run Aug 29 – Annual golf tournament
During the interview…
What is ‘Trafficking”? Potential ‘warning signs’? What about unusual tattoos?
