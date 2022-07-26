Triad Traffic Alerts

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

Emergency water main repairs. Fourth street will be CLOSED today (July 26) between West End Boulevard and Peters Creek Parkway for emergency water main repairs. Repairs should be done by 6pm. Details: https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=1022

Traffic Alert in Greensboro

A portion of Summit Avenue in Greensboro- between Dewey Street and Yanceyville Street – will be closed for a month starting today (July 26). Crews are installing a waterline and working on the sewer line. *To learn more about lane and road closures https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/residents/info-center/road-closures