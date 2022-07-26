Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem
Emergency water main repairs. Fourth street will be CLOSED today (July 26) between West End Boulevard and Peters Creek Parkway for emergency water main repairs. Repairs should be done by 6pm. Details: https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=1022
Traffic Alert in Greensboro
A portion of Summit Avenue in Greensboro- between Dewey Street and Yanceyville Street – will be closed for a month starting today (July 26). Crews are installing a waterline and working on the sewer line. *To learn more about lane and road closures https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/residents/info-center/road-closures
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Triad Traffic Alerts - July 26, 2022
- Municipal Election Day in Greensboro (July 26) - July 26, 2022
- Tuesday News, July 26, 2022 - July 26, 2022