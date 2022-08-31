Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the entire Triad
(11am) Tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours. Expect sustained winds 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
Secure outdoor items such as trash cans and deck furniture.
Driving conditions could become hazardous.
New this morning…
Ian is now a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 65mph.
Nearly 2.5 million homes and businesses are without power in central Florida this morning. Ian carved a path of destruction in southwestern Florida…
*Forecasters believe the storm will move out of central Florida, head into the Atlantic later today before turning north toward South Carolina on Friday.
*Ian could be near hurricane strength (again) as it approaches South Carolina.
*Ian will bring several inches of rain and strong gusty winds to the Triad later on Friday into Saturday (maybe Sunday?)…
