Tropical Storm Warning

Sep 29, 2022Comments Off on Tropical Storm Warning

Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the entire Triad

(11am) Tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours.  Expect sustained winds 20-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Secure outdoor items such as trash cans and deck furniture.

Driving conditions could become hazardous.

https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=NCZ021&warncounty=NCC067&firewxzone=NCZ021&local_place1=Winston-Salem%20NC&product1=Tropical+Storm+Warning&lat=36.1&lon=-80.2412#.YzW7M9fMLmY

New this morning…

Ian is now a Tropical Storm with sustained winds of 65mph.

Nearly 2.5 million homes and businesses are without power in central Florida this morning. Ian carved a path of destruction in southwestern Florida…

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-ian-florida-updates-09-29-22/index.html

*Forecasters believe the storm will move out of central Florida, head into the Atlantic later today before turning north toward South Carolina on Friday.

*Ian could be near hurricane strength (again) as it approaches South Carolina.

*Ian will bring several inches of rain and strong gusty winds to the Triad later on Friday into Saturday (maybe Sunday?)…

https://myfox8.com/weather-stories/hurricane-ian/ian-could-reach-near-hurricane-strength-before-striking-carolinas-cape-lookout-under-tropical-storm-warning/

The latest on Ian: https://www.cnn.com/interactive/storm-tracker/

Verne Hill
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
