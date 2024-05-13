WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Primary Election Day for Republican run-off races happening this Tuesday, May 14

Primary Election Day for Republican run-off races happening this Tuesday, May 14

wbfj-verne
May 13, 2024

 Election 2024.

Tuesday is Primary Election Day 2.0 – for the Republican run-off races for Lt Governor and State Auditor.

Polls will be open 6:30am to 7:30pm on Tuesday.

Voters will need to report to their assigned polling place.

A link to view your specific voting info and sample ballot if applicable) here…  https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Tuesday News

wdecker_wbfj
May 14, 2024

Local blood drives (May 13 – 17, 2024)

wbfj-verne
May 13, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 13, 2024

Monday News for May 13, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 13, 2024

S@5: Remembering Mandisa…

wbfj-verne
May 10, 2024

Friday News for May 10, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 10, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.