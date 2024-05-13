Primary Election Day for Republican run-off races happening this Tuesday, May 14
Election 2024.
Tuesday is Primary Election Day 2.0 – for the Republican run-off races for Lt Governor and State Auditor.
Polls will be open 6:30am to 7:30pm on Tuesday.
Voters will need to report to their assigned polling place.
A link to view your specific voting info and sample ballot if applicable) here… https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/
