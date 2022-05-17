Search
Tuesday News

Verne Hill May 17, 2022

Today is Primary Election Day.  Polls open at 6:30am and will remain open until 7:30pm this evening.  You can find YOUR Polling Location and view your ‘Sample Ballot’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (look for the ‘vote’ icon) https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting

This election, postponed from March because of redistricting disputes, will choose nominees for the U.S. Senate seat to replace retiring Richard Burr, for various races in Congress – including three open seats statewide – for one of two contested seats on the state Supreme Court and two on the Court of Appeals, for a few races in the General Assembly and then for a variety of local races and issues. https://myfox8.com/your-local-election-hq/your-last-and-final-guide-to-primary-election-day-in-piedmont-triad/

Wet ‘N Wild Emerald Pointe officially opens for the 2022 season this Saturday.  It’s the first time in decades that the Greensboro park will open a weekend before Memorial Day weekend.  Doors will open at 10 a.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Staff hopes the community will come out to kick off celebrating summer early. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/wet-n-wild-emerald-pointe-prepares-for-opening-day-of-the-2022-season/83-1d737074-5351-486a-b645-3d10c151e3dc

One of the most beloved travel center brands has made its way to South Carolina.  Buc-ee’s, which touts itself as “home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver,” opened the new location on Monday.  You can find the new location at 3390 North Williston Road off of Interstate 95 in Florence, easy access if you’re driving along the East Coast.  https://myfox8.com/news/south-carolina/buc-ees-opens-first-location-in-south-carolina/

 

Geese are everywhere!  Neighborhoods, churches and even the Chick-fil-a parking lot.  The experts say North Carolina has more residential geese flocking to the state and making this their home.  Canada geese are federally protected which means you can’t touch them, scare them or shoot them.  That’s where the Geese Police come in.  They train border collies to stalk the geese instead of sheep. They’ll hop on a kayak to help the dogs get closer to the birds. Those dogs will then intimidate the geese without ever touching them and essentially scare them away from the property.

Soto says they will go to the area every day until the geese leave.  If YOU need the Geese Police, just click on the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM!  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/animals/more-geese-flocking-to-the-triad-geese-police-get-the-flock-out/83-ecf6cead-955f-428f-a765-b1f8f53f3274

 

FREE or reduced internet service?  Yes. It’s estimated that 40% of US households qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (or ACP).  It’s part of the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law.  See if you qualify for reduced internet service on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/getinternet/?utm_source=www.getinternet.gov

 

The Andy Griffith Show’s Maggie Peterson Mancuso has passed away.  She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs.

Mancuso was 81. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/andy-griffith-show-actress-passes-away-at-81/

 

Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny… High 84

Tonight: Clear… Low 57

Wednesday: Sunny … High 86

Thursday: Mostly Sunny w/Chance of Aft Storms… High 92

