Tuesday News

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced an investigation into FreshKampo or H-E-B brand organic strawberries for hepatitis A on Saturday. The FDA said not to eat, serve or sell those brands of strawberries if bought between March 5 and April 25. If you follow the same practice as many and froze those strawberries for later consumption, be sure to not eat them.

https://www.nwahomepage.com/news/fda-strawberries-sold-nationwide-linked-to-hepatitis-a-cases/?utm_source=knwa%20and%20kfta_app&utm_medium=social&utm_content=share-link

American Airlines Flight 720 from Charlotte to Rome has returned to the Charlotte Airport after a reported maintenance issue, according to the airline. The flight was in the air for about four hours. An American Airlines spokesperson tells Queen City News that the flight needed to burn off fuel before it could land. The plane took off around 4:30 p.m. Monday. FlightAware reported the flight traveled through most of Virginia and grazed Maryland’s border before circling back to North Carolina. It landed just before 9:15 p.m., a spokesperson says the plane landed safely and managed to taxi to the gate under its own power. Passengers did not deplane until nearly 10 p.m. https://www.fox46.com/charlotte/aa-flight-720-returns-to-charlotte-after-maintenance-issue/?fbclid=IwAR2f4grcKKXqrqu-rjjexmOqKt6CJFxYfnAQnIi3-Nyx8LEITqvCgEYm9uY

Inflation and gas prices have impacted everyone in some way, but it’s really been a burden for non-profit organizations like H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem. H.O.P.E. stands for “Help Our People Eat.” The organization distributes around 1,000 meals to kids and more than 2,500 pounds of fresh fruit and veggies for families each weekend. The meals consist of turkey and cheese sandwiches, fruit and a healthy treat. They also come with milk or bottled water. But, the cost of milk is up 30% and meat has doubled in price. What is really hurting H.O.P.E., though is the price of gas. They’re spending about 60% more on gas than they have been in the last year.

How can YOU Help H.O.P.E.? – Monetary Donations, Sliced Bread and/or Bottled Water, Gasoline Gift Cards, or you can simply join in and become a Volunteer. Find them at – HOPEws.org

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/food/hope-of-winston-salem-inflation-gas-prices-demand-feeding-children-families/83-992e5cad-85a7-494b-a2f2-40d1c9b96dc2

If we’re going to be Honest, when it comes to sunscreen, if it’s still in the carry bag from last Summer, we just whip it out and spread it on. How often do we consider if sunscreen expires? Well, Yes—sunscreen does expire—BUT it has a Generous shelf life. If the sunscreen has no printed expiration date, it is good for three years after the purchase date (even if opened). Consumer Reports testing showed sunscreen, stored mostly at room temperature, is effective in this three-year window. But, if you try to use it after the three-year mark, it might have weakened effectiveness.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/verify-sunscreen-expires-uv-rays-dermatology-skin-protection-summer-wfmy/83-e478ced5-0aa4-4462-8477-2ff80aeb90e5

Coca-Cola is reading the tea leaves — and they aren’t too optimistic about Honest Tea. The beverage, which was founded in 1998 and acquired by the Coca-Cola Company in 2011, will be phased out of Coca-Cola’s portfolio by the end of the year, the company confirmed earlier this week. Coca-Cola cited decreasing sales, as well as supply challenges for glass bottles, as reasons for its decision to discontinue Honest Tea. The company also believes its other ready-to-drink tea brands — Gold Peak and Peace Tea — are better positioned for growth. https://myfox8.com/news/coca-cola-company-phasing-out-one-of-its-longtime-beverages/

Smiles are powerful! They not only create engagement between two people but the more a person smiles, the healthier their brain can be. Smiling has a direct link to our brain and can help to reduce stress. There is so much a smile can do. Just one smile can brighten someone’s day. It can also improve your day. Smiles are infectious. A healthy smile can develop confidence and generate a new outlook on the world. https://nationaldaycalendar.com/national-smile-day-may-31/

Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny… High 92

Tonight: Clear… Low 68

Wednesday: Sunny … High 93

Thursday: Mostly Sunny w/Chance of Aft Storms… High 91