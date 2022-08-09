Search
Tuesday News

Verne Hill Aug 09, 2022

If you felt the earth move under your feet yesterday morning, you can blame it on the magnitude 2 earthquake that hit about 4 miles east of Archdale.  The quake was about 6 kilometers deep, or roughly 3 ¾ miles. These weak types of earthquakes are actually very common.  Most people won’t feel an earthquake until a 3 magnitude.
There are hundreds of teacher and bus driver vacancies in the Piedmont Triad as students start heading back to school.  Some classes are in session, but for most kids, the first bell rings in three weeks.  For a county-by-county breakdown of the current openings just click on the link to this story on our news blog at wbfj.fm

In this day and time $3.12 for a gallon of gas would certainly stir a lengthy flow of traffic.  Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Blvd in Greensboro actually posted that price this past Sunday.  Gas prices fell another 16.5 cents last week, and the average is $3.72 a gallon.  Remember you can always go to – gasbuddy.com – to find current prices in your area.
A wild night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium included the youngest ever winner in track history getting his second win of the season in the Sportsman Division.  14-year-old Riley Neal took his black 07 car to victory lane by avoiding several wrecks and making a veteran move on a more seasoned driver.  With two races left in the 2022 racing season at Bowman Gray, Neal is Sixth in the standings.
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri, found and rescued a senior dog Saturday that had been missing for nearly two months.  The group was deep inside the Tom Moore Cave system when they discovered the dog, Abby.  The cave itself is about 24.5 miles long, the second-longest in Missouri. It’s unclear how long Abby had been in the cave or how she managed to survive.

After a 30-year battle with breast cancer, Olivia Newton-John died from the disease on Monday morning at her home in California.  The singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and activist won four Grammys and had five No .1 hits and ten top-10 hits.  She also had two No. 1 albums in the 1970s.  She is most well known for her role as Sandy Olsson in “Grease” and was passionate about the environment and animal rights. Newton-John was 73. https://myfox8.com/news/olivia-newton-john-dies-at-73-husband-says/

 

 

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny w/scattered storms after 4:00pm … High 92

Tonight: Mostly Clear overnight … Low 72

Tomorrow: Showers and Thunderstorms … High 90

Thursday: Showers and Thunderstorms … High 86

 

Verne Hill

