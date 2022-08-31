Tuesday News

2 days away…

Fall equinox arrives this Thursday (Sept 22) at 9:04pm EDT in the Northern Hemisphere.

Mayberry Days through this Sunday (Sept 25)

Celebrating ‘The Andy Griffith Show’, Downtown Mount Airy www.surryarts.org/mayberrydays/schedule.html

9 days til the start of the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

National Voter Registration Day!

Learn more about registering to vote in North Carolina through the NC State Board of Elections website…https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering

Career Connections: This Wednesday’s focus will be Hospitality + Retail (Sept 21)

Ever asked the question, “What do I want to do with my life (when it comes to your career)?” You’re not alone – whether you’re taking the first steps in your career, looking for a new career path, or looking for a way to spend your retirement years.

The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech is hosting a series of FREE events called ‘Career Connections’.

Career areas highlighted over the next several Wednesday afternoons

• Hospitality / Retail (September 21)

• Medical / Health (September 28)

• Finance / Insurance (October 5)

Location: Historic Broyhill in Clemmons from 4pm – 6pm. Free event.

Career Connections is NOT a job fair. Registration is strongly encouraged.

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked the southwestern coast of Mexico on Monday, killing at least one person, with shaking reported as far away as Mexico City.

Many Americans think $2 bills are rare or have gone out of circulation, but that’s a misconception. The Treasury Department’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing will churn out more than 200 million $2 bills this year. However, there are several reasons why the notes never took off – one being the widespread superstition that they were bad luck.

Update: Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 3 storm – packing 115 mph winds as it nears the Turks and Caicos Islands. The first major hurricane of the current Atlantic hurricane season continues to unleash heavy rain and “life-threatening” flash flooding on Puerto Rico and parts of the Dominican Republic. Source: National Hurricane Center https://www.axios.com/2022/09/20/hurricane-fiona-first-major-atlantic-hurricane-2022

Join WBFJ this Saturday (Sept 24) for the inaugural Foothills Classic Car Show and Cruise-in at LinCrest Farms in Yadkinville. General Admission is FREE!

Enjoy food, drinks, door prizes, vendors. And music from WBFJ!

Proceeds supporting the Talon Foundation ‘Eagles Wing Ministry’.

Bowman Gray Stadium is getting a new fresh look.

The top layer of the racing track is being milled and given a new surfacing.

Reason: To fix wear and tear on the track that happened during this summer’s racing season. The work will be performed under warranty with the contractors that performed the work last December– which means it will be at no additional cost to the city.

The resurfacing was the final phase of the city’s $9 million package of improvements to the historic stadium. *The track is expected to be repaired in time for Winston-Salem State University’s homecoming football game on Oct. 1.

The unexpected arrival and sudden removal of a small group of migrants from Martha’s Vineyard is still making headlines across the country. *While the island’s political leaders were struggling to respond to their new predicament, the Martha’s Vineyard Island Clergy Association took action to meet the needs of their new guests.

Religion News Service (RNS) reports St. Andrews, a small Episcopal church, hosted the migrants for two nights, providing meals and a place to stay at the parish house. See, the church hall is already equipped with cots, a large kitchen, showers, and laundry from their winter shelter. Other churches and residents sent food, clothes, and other supplies for the migrants. The Rev. Vincent “Chip” Seadale told RNS that little churches like St. Andrew’s still matter. He said the response of the church and the community shows that when people listen to their hearts, they can still rally together.

With the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II now a part of history, what will happen to items confiscated or left behind by mourners who (some) waited close to 24 hours in a 5-mile line to see the Queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall? Food and drinks are not allowed inside Westminster.

*An organization known as The Felix Project has stepped in to collect non-perishable food, as well as unwanted blankets. It’s estimated that about two tons of food will be redistributed to people in need. *Some are suggesting that the Queen would be pleased with this act of royal charity. https://ca.sports.yahoo.com/news/confiscated-food-queue-queen-lying-113036766.html